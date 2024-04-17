The Chinese manufacturer said its new frameless module can be installed on a balcony through nylon cable ties, without the need for any mounting structure. The new product features a power output of 200 W and a power conversion efficiency of 16. 2%. Chinese solar module manufacturer Sunman has launched new glass-free frameless monocrystalline PERC solar modules for balcony PV systems. "We are currently seeing strong demand for these modules in China, Germany and France," the company's Senior Business Manager, Julia Xie, told pv magazine. "We are also selling them in Italy and other European markets. ...

