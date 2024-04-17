Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Precious & Battery Metals to Drill Initial 1000 metres at La Corne and McKenzie East Gold Projects, Quebec

Q PRECIOUS & BATTERY METALS CORP. ("Q Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BKTRF)(FRA:0NB) QMET is planning for an initial 1,000 metres of diamond drilling scheduled for mid- June 2024, with VMS targets on the La Corne South project at proposed depths ranging from 50 to 300 metres below surface as modelled by the EM survey and noted in historic drilling results (see news release dated August 7, 2022).

TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying on the claims that targeted zones through geologic assessment and rock sampling. The TMC Geophysical report concludes that the surface TDEM data identified of a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from QMET 2021 drone-supported magnetometer surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with historic drilling results and more current rock sampling results provide compelling targets for further exploration.

QMET exploration obtained rock samples that returned elevated values for silver, copper and zinc in an area near to the documented Boily-Bérubé mineral showing. The TDEM features are modelled as relatively shallow-seated conductive bodies. Several drill pads are planned to allow for drill testing these relatively shallow targets.

In the northern portion of the QMET claims a number of historic drill holes were successful at intercepting significant sulphides with associated elevated copper, zinc, silver, and minor amounts of gold. The historic drilling carried out by Falconbridge Inc in 2005 and Sullico Mines Ltd in 1971 returned intercepts of up to 7490 ppm copper with 0.17 gpt gold and 18.2 gpt silver. Elevated zinc was also returned from the intervals of interest.

Hole Number Company Year UTM E UTM N Azimuth Dip Depth (m) F-1-72-1 SULLICO MINES LTD 1971 296646 5355626 360 50 151.00 FIE-15-04-02 FALCONBRIDGE INC 2004 297969 5354752 54 45 176.00

Historic Drill Results hole id year GM report sampleid from m to m intvl m Cu ppm Zn ppm Au gpt Ag gpt FIE-15-04-02 2005 62134 504268 126.50 127.00 0.50 7490 533 0.173 18.2 FIE-15-04-02 2005 62134 504266 124.50 125.50 1.00 6040 3140 0.026 7 F71-1 1971 26958 489 70.10 70.86 0.76 2000 3800 0.0002 0.3 F71-1 1971 26958 490 70.86 71.78 0.91 1900 2000 0.0002 0.06 FIE-15-04-02 2005 62134 504265 123.00 124.50 1.50 1060 100 0.023 0.8

The reader is cautioned that QMET has not yet verified historic drilling results

Phase II diamond drilling on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec is being planned for mid-June as well. QMET geological consultants concluded that the results from the 2020-2021 drilling program warrant continued exploration on the property. A permit has been issued to allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access.

From 2020 to 2021 QMET completed an Induced Polarization (IP) electrical survey, a MMI soil sampling survey, and a drone-supported airborne magnetic survey, outlining drilling targets on the McKenzie East.

The proposed 2024 drilling program will follow-up the 2021 eight-hole diamond drilling completed by QMET. Results from that drilling included 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01. As well, several Intercepts containing > 0.5 gpt were returned from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08 (see news release dated July 13, 2021).

QMET geologist note that the style of mineralization intercepted in holes MKE-21-03, 06, and 08 showed the most promise during the drilling campaign. Geologic observations of hole MKE-21-03 indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximate 1mm by 2mm size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wide interval. The section containing the visible gold returned a weighted average 0.61 gpt Au. However, metallic assay provided that the coarse fraction contained 8.01 grams per tonne, indicating that coarse gold was a significant part of the overall content. Drill holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-04, and MKE-21-08 were all designed to test a geophysical anomaly of primary interest. These holes returned a total of 17 core analysis that contain over 0.1 gpt Au, and is considered a target worthy of continued exploration.

The results of the early 2021 eight-hole diamond drilling program indicate that gold is present within veins and altered rock cored on the McKenzie East claims. The Phase II program will continue to test the zone cored by holes MKE-21-03, 04, and 08, as well as testing other targets delineated from ground and airborne surveys conducted on the property from 2020 to 2023.

The QMET team is also preparing to return to the southern claim block of the McKenzie East property in order to follow-up potential for narrow high grade gold-bearing quartz veins aa sampled at the adjacent Maruska mineral showing (see QMET news release dated November 28, 2023). While at the Maruska, QMET Metals obtained a rock sample that included chips from a number of the exposed quartz-pyrite veins. The sampling was taken to verify the presence of gold and silver in the veins. The sample returned 3.41 grams per tonne gold and 2.58 grams per tonne silver, confirming the presence of precious metals in the Maruska vein system. QMET Metals is very interested in this high grade gold showing due to its location very near to the south block of the company's McKenzie East claims. However, the reader is warned that results obtained from adjoining properties are not direct indications for potential on the QMET Metals claims.

The McKenzie East Gold property is located adjacent to the McKenzie Break Project. Monarch Mining Corporation completed a gold resource estimate for the McKenzie Break in February 2021 with open pit and underground indicated resource of 145,982 ounces and inferred resource of 250,593 ounces gold. (NI43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, February 11, 2021). Readers are warned that resources estimated on an adjoining property do not imply that similar resources or mineralization exist on the Black Tusk - McKenzie East property.

QMET anticipates having both permits in hand to allow for drilling on the La Corne South and McKenzie East projects, scheduled for a mid- June 2024 Drilling Program Commencement. The company has contracted First Class Drilling to undertake the diamond drilling.

QMET exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a QMET company director.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

