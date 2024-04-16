TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the "Company") (TSX: ATE) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") is reviewing the eligibility for continued listing on the TSX of the securities of the Company. The TSX has identified the Company's financial condition as a criterion for delisting applicable to the Company.

Antibe has been invited to make submissions to TSX and a hearing has been scheduled for the afternoon of April 23, 2024. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

The Company also confirms that it is no longer quoted on the OTCQX.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation therapies to target pain and inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company's current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs"). Antibe's lead drug, otenaproxesul, is intended as a safer alternative to opioids and today's NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe's second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company's next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the TSX delisting review. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar wording. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the decision of the TSX with respect to the delisting, the Company's inability to timely execute on its business strategy and timely and successfully complete its clinical trials and studies, the Company's inability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals related to its activities, risks associated with drug development generally and those risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings made in Canada and available on sedarplus.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

