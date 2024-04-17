Bioz, Inc.: CELLTREAT Teams Up With Bioz to Enhance Research Capabilities With Scientific Citations

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company committed to scientific discovery, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with CELLTREAT, a prominent player in the realm of laboratory consumables.

Bioz Original Badge

Bioz Original Badge on CELLTREAT's Website

In this exciting partnership, Bioz has integrated its innovative digital tools, called Bioz Badges, directly onto CELLTREAT's product webpages. These widgets deliver real-time citation data to the webpage, empowering researchers in their decision-making processes. Offering snippets from peer-reviewed scientific publications, live citation counts, and objective Bioz Stars ratings, these tools provide invaluable validation for CELLTREAT's clientele, ultimately enhancing the efficacy of their research initiatives.

"We've observed a significant rise in user engagement as we showcase how our products have contributed to previous research endeavors," remarks Tyler Chapman, Director of Sales at CELLTREAT, further adding that "this enhancement not only benefits researchers but also serves as a valuable internal resource."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-founder and CRO of Bioz, shares her enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to celebrate a partnership with CELLTREAT and are honored to align ourselves with a company dedicated to providing such high-quality consumables in this industry."

CELLTREAT offers an impressive array of consumables within the liquid handling and cell culture space such as pipets, tubes, flasks, etc. These product contributions to the research space are reinforced by peer-reviewed publications, highlighted through Bioz Badges. Integrations of these Badges effectively demonstrate product utility in peer-reviewed literature, poised to empower researchers with confidence while enforcing the joint commitment of both companies to propel scientific exploration forward.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

CELLTREAT

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

Tyler Chapman

Director of Sales

tylerc@celltreat.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.