Researchers in Spain claim to have recorded the highest power conversion efficiency result for a four-terminal tandem organic cell to date. The device is based on an ultrathin transparent silver electrode. A team of researchers from Spanish research center ICFO has fabricated a four-terminal organic solar cell featuring a tandem configuration with a power conversion efficiency of 16. 94%. A four-terminal tandem configuration features separate electrical connections for the transparent front cell and the opaque back cell. The configuration has been found to optimize photon absorption and enhance ...

