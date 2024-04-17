Intel unveils AI-driven solutions to bring innovation to the experience of the Olympic and Paralympic Games like never before

Today, Intel announced its plans for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Bringing AI Everywhere, Intel will implement artificial intelligence technology powered by Intel processors on the world's biggest stage. As the Official Worldwide AI Platform Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Intel will introduce new, innovative AI experiences based on Intel hardware and software that enable next-generation engagement for fans, organizers, athletes and viewers around the world.

Intel technology supports aspiring athletes to access bespoke insights that will enable them to maximize their physical attributes and detect new talents. (AI.IO)

Key AI implementations include:

An immersive sports experience that will allow fans to experience innovative technology used to measure athletic potential.

The first Olympics to showcase an end-to-end 8K livestreaming experience.

Advancements in universal accessibility at selected Olympic and Paralympic facilities.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the world's biggest showcase for the best athletes to push the boundaries of possibility and do things we never thought possible," said Sarah Vickers, leader of Intel's Olympic and Paralympic Games Office. "This summer, Intel will accelerate its mission of bringing AI Everywhere using Intel solutions at Paris 2024, showcasing the powerful potential of technology and AI to create immersive and interactive experiences at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 for millions around the world."

Paris 2024 is set to be one of the largest events ever organized in France, with close to 15,000 athletes, millions of spectators and billions of viewers worldwide across linear television and digital platforms. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will embed Intel AI platform technology throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience in three key areas.

First-of-Its-Kind On-Site Immersive AI Experiences

On the ground in Paris, AI applications powered by Intel processors and software solutions will demonstrate the potential of technology to benefit athletes, coaches and spectators leading up to and during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Intel will create an interactive, AI-powered fan activation to take spectators on a journey of becoming an Olympic athlete. Trained on Intel® Gaudi® accelerators, running on Intel® Xeon® processors with built-in AI acceleration and optimized with OpenVINO, Intel's AI Platform Experience, in collaboration with Samsung, will use AI and computer vision to analyze athletic drills and match each participant's profile to an Olympic sport.

Intel's technology is also driving advancements in accessibility for the visually impaired throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Leveraging AI built on Intel Xeon, 3D models of both the Team USA High Performance Center in Paris and the International Paralympic Committee headquarters in Bonn, Germany, allow indoor and voice navigation via a smartphone application.

Revolutionary 8K Live OTT Broadcast Workflow Delivery and Tailored Viewing for Fans

Paris 2024 will be the first edition of the Olympics to utilize Intel Xeon processors to showcase an end-to-end 8K livestreaming experience, providing a visible pathway for the future of low-latency, 8K resolution livestreaming over the internet. Broadcast servers powered by the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel® Deep Learning Boost technology will encode and compress the live signal produced by Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) at 8K/60FPS/HDR "More/Faster/Better Pixels" (48 Gbps RAW to 40-60 Mbps distribution using VVC standard) in milliseconds. An 8K over-the-top (OTT) signal will be delivered to the latest Intel-based PCs and laptops connected to 8K TV to selected locations worldwide in just seconds. This will pave the way for viewers around the world to enjoy future Olympic action through a high-resolution livestreaming experience with the highest broadcast-grade quality.

AI automation enables broadcasters to bring more customized digital content to viewers faster than ever. Olympic Broadcasting Services Automatic Highlights Generation, trained on the Intel® Geti platform, can package tailored highlights across multiple disciplines and distribute to fans instantly, creating efficiencies in production and editing.

Preserving the Legacy of the Olympic Games

To help continue the legacy of the Olympic Games, neural object cloning will transform video of Olympic collections into 3D digital artifacts. This solution, developed by Intel's Emergent AI Lab, is being tested to enable the Olympic Museum to bring some of its collections into interactive digital environments where viewers can rotate and explore pieces of Olympic history, as if they were in their hands.

Intel will continue to develop and roll out new implementations of AI technology in the lead-up to the Olympic Games, with additional activations expected in the coming months.

Intel's Olympic and Paralympic Heritage

Intel has a storied history of innovation at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, accelerating the adoption of 5G, VR, drones and AI technology platforms to enhance the experience. This began with the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, highlighted by the unforgettable Intel® Shooting Star drone display, and continued at Tokyo 2020 where Intel® Premium drones took to the sky to symbolize global solidarity following the pandemic. Intel also introduced 3D athlete tracking and VR training in 2020, while helping enable the first live broadcast over 5G at Beijing 2022.

"Our partnership with Intel has propelled us into a realm where emerging technologies, powered by artificial intelligence, are reshaping the world of sport for spectators, athletes, IOC staff and Partners," said Ilario Corna, chief information technology officer at the International Olympic Committee. "Through their AI-powered solutions, Intel has enabled us to deploy AI faster than ever before. Together, in Paris 2024, our collaboration will create an Olympic experience like never before, embodying our shared commitment to building a better world through sport."

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024. The Paralympic Games will take place Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

