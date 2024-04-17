The all-in-one, quick-to-deploy learning and skilling solution advances performance and productivity within mid-sized organizations

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a market leader in learning and talent solutions, today announced at Learning Technologies the launch of Cornerstone Learning Fundamentals,an all-in-one learning solution for mid-sized organizations.Learning Fundamentalscombines out-of-the-box, pre-packaged learning management products and services, expertly curated learning pathways, and a consumer-grade learner experience optimized specifically for mid-sized organizations to transform learning and development.

Mid-sized organizations need to deploy training and provide development opportunities to retain their high performers, just like larger enterprises. But smaller dedicated teams make this harder to do. Learning Fundamentals solves the constraints on mid-sized organizations by providing an all-in-one solution that is easy to administer, with a short deployment time while providing personalized and engaging learning experiences to their employees.

With Learning Fundamentals, organizations with fewer than 5,000 users can gain access to a comprehensive suite to:

Deploy job training and fulfill compliance needs with best-in-class learning management solutions, services, and reporting.

needs with best-in-class learning management solutions, services, and reporting. Access highly engaging content courses from award-winning providers on topics such as change management and productivity. AI maps skills to content and assists in curation, enabling small teams to make a big impact.

on topics such as change management and productivity. AI maps skills to content and assists in curation, enabling small teams to make a big impact. Create and equip internal experts to share context-specific content and lead academies on business-critical skills with easy-to-use tools for content creation and curation.

and lead academies on business-critical skills with easy-to-use tools for content creation and curation. Empower employees to own their development with an engaging, self-directed, social, and collaborative experience, personalized by AI for their role and career aspirations.

with an engaging, self-directed, social, and collaborative experience, personalized by AI for their role and career aspirations. Support and develop people managers with active engagement in academies, led by internal experts and with pre-built pathways on key management skills. Managers can also coach development with a dashboard that makes it easy to see their team's skills and goals and make recommendations.

with active engagement in academies, led by internal experts and with pre-built pathways on key management skills. Managers can also coach development with a dashboard that makes it easy to see their team's skills and goals and make recommendations. Onboard new employees with pre-built learning pathways on key skills. New-to-the-workforce hires can learn about effective communication, active listening, and managing up with pathways designed for people just starting their careers.

"According to our research, 41 percent of employees don't believe they have what they need to develop their skills and 65 percent are seeking additional learning content," said Karthik Suri, Chief Product Officer at Cornerstone. "While organizations want to provide this to their employees, to improve productivity, alignment, and employee enrichment, they need a solution that helps them ramp up quickly and grows with their changing needs. Cornerstone Learning Fundamentals is poised to address these needs head-on, providing mid-sized organizations with a 'just right' solution to deliver essential training while fostering a personalised and collaborative learning environment with consumer-grade experiences."

For more information on Cornerstone Learning Fundamentals, read our blog post here or visit us at the Cornerstone booth H10 at Learning Technologies 2024. Learning Fundamentals is currently available globally in English.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with its leading AI-powered talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success at scale. With Cornerstone, organisations modernise their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and more than 125 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240417885598/en/

Contacts:

Media

Media@csod.com