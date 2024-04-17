Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.04.2024 | 10:06
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stargate Hydrogen to unveil their new stack for green hydrogen production during the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam.

TALLINN, Estonia, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stargate Hydrogen,manufacturer of electrolysers for green hydrogen production, announces the launch of their new Alkaline Electrolysis Stack during the World Hydrogen Summit from 13th to 15thMay 2024 in Rotterdam.

Stargate Hydrogen to unveil their new stack for green hydrogen production during the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam.

Green hydrogen, or H2 produced from water via renewable electricity, is an effective way to drastically cut industrial CO2 emissions in industries which until now rely on fossil fuels.

An electrolysis stack is the heart of a system for hydrogen production. The electrolysis stack, named Stellar 100, is manufactured in Europe and has a production capacity of up to 100Nm3/h, which means that every hour it produces enough energy to power a car for 1000 km.

Its patented design was developed by Stargate in cooperation with leading European suppliers and tested by ZSW, a renowned German research institute.

Thomas Ottitsch, Manager of the Electrolysis test field (ElyLab) at ZSW said: "It was a pleasure working together with Stargate Hydrogen's team to test their stack technology at our test facility in Stuttgart. Our independence and scientific approach ensures that the test results compare to other tests with high confidence. We measured the average cell voltage in the stack to be lower than 1.85V (at 0.5 A/cm², 15 barg, 70°C), corresponding to a stack-level efficiency of 80% (HHV)."

The results put the Stellar100 among the most efficient electrolyser stacks available on the market.

Jan Grolig, the Stargate's COO said: - "Launching Stellar 100 is a major milestone for Stargate, we ceased a unique opportunity to develop a new alkaline stack generation avoiding known issues in current alkaline stack design. What makes me most proud was the collective team effort which has made this possible."

The new product is available to the market with the first two stacks earmarked for a 1 MW project in Estonia, followed by a 1 MW delivery to a project in Germany

About Stargate Hydrogen: www.stargatehydrogen.com - Is a privately owned company developing turnkey solutions for green hydrogen production.

About ZSW - www.zsw-bw.de/ - The Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) is one of the leading energy research institutes in Europe.

About the World Hydrogen Summit - www.world-hydrogen-summit.com/ - World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition is the largest global hydrogen event.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388609/Stargate_Hydrogen.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stargate-hydrogen-to-unveil-their-new-stack-for-green-hydrogen-production-during-the-world-hydrogen-summit-in-rotterdam-302119221.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.