Bitcoin News: Markt unterschätzt langfristige Auswirkungen des Halvings

Historically, the Halving Has Been Good for Bitcoin's Price Long-Term (a Look at the Data)



The change in bitcoin's price in the year following the halving:



2012: 8,839%

2016: 285%

2020: 548%



The change in bitcoin's price in the month following the halving:



2012: 9%

2016: -10%… pic.twitter.com/aaXSakLfko