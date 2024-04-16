WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), ("Equity", "the Company", "we," "us," "our"), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $14.1 million or $0.90 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our Company entered the year positioned to take advantage of opportunities which we expect will drive our operating growth in the future," said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. "With our team's proven, strategic skillset and cultivated relationships within our banking community, we were able to complete our merger with the Bank of Kirksville on February 9, 2024, just 67 days after announcement of the formal agreement. We are excited about our Company's capacity to continue to leverage our skills and position to grow our franchise."

"In addition, our retail and commercial teams throughout our footprint continued to build customer relationships and provide value to business and consumer customers in the quarter," Mr. Elliott said. "Our classified asset ratio continues to be historically low, while both capital and on balance sheet reserves remain high, positioning Equity to continue to pursue strategic growth opportunities, both organically and through mergers."

Notable Items:

The Company realized earnings per diluted share of $0.90, adjusted to exclude merger expenses of $1.6 million and opening balance sheet provisioning of $1.0 million, earnings per share were $1.03.

The Company completed its all-cash acquisition ("the acquisition") of Rockhold Bancorp, the parent company of the Bank of Kirksville adding eight locations, $118.7 million in loans, and $349.6 million in deposits. A gain on acquisition of $1.2 million was recorded with the closing of the transaction.

The Company realized linked quarter gross loans held-for-investment expansion of $149.3 million. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, loans grew by $30.6 million, or 3.70% annualized

The Company realized expansion in net interest income and net interest margin, as the benefits of previously announced strategic transactions were realized. Total net interest income for the quarter was $44.2 million, an all-time high for the Company.

The Company was active in its share repurchase plan during the quarter, purchasing 209,591 shares at a weighted average cost of $32.24. Under the repurchase plan announced in the fourth quarter of 2023, 790,409 shares remain available for purchase.

Classified assets as a percentage of total risk based capital at Equity Bank closed the period at 6.65% while non-performing assets remained historically low. The allowance for credit losses closed the quarter at 1.28% of total loans.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $14.1 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding merger expenses and the required provisioning for performing loans acquired in the acquisition, net income was $16.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of the merger expenses and the loss on sale of securities taken by the Company during the previous quarter, operating net income was $12.1 million. The drivers of the periodic change are discussed in detail in the following sections.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $44.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $39.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, the increase was driven by increasing average assets as well as positive trend in margin. Net interest margin increased to 3.75% from 3.49% as the yield on interest-earning assets increased 40 basis points to 6.09% and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 19 basis points to 2.77%. The earning asset improvement was driven by the Bank's bond portfolio re-positioning as well as purchase accounting accretion associated with the marks on the acquisition. Additionally, loan coupons continued to improve partially offsetting pressures in funding costs. Further, the addition of non-interest bearing deposits positively impacted total deposit costs during the quarter, limiting expansion to 18 basis points and comparatively improving net interest income.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, there was a provision of $1.0 million compared to a provision of $711 thousand in the previous quarter. The provision for the quarter is entirely attributable to the establishment of reserve on loan acquired in the acquisition. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayment rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we had net charge-offs of $668 thousand as compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $11.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $(43.4) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted for the loss realized on re-positioning our bond portfolio of $50.7 million, non-interest income for the previous period ended was $7.3 million. The comparative increase for the current quarter ended is driven by positive outcomes on resolution of specific loan assets adding $3.0 million as well as the gain recognized on the acquisition of $1.2 million. In addition to these non-recurring benefits, the Bank saw expansion in service fee revenue line items, including service charges, treasury, mortgage banking and wealth management during the period.

The gain on acquisition is primarily attributable to the improvement in the fair value position of the Bank of Kirksville's bond portfolio between announcement of the transaction and close.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $37.1 million as compared to $35.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.1 million. Adjusting for merger expenses in both periods, the increase quarter over quarter was $1.0 million due to the addition of Bank of Kirksville expenses, annual compensation rate adjustments and early year payroll tax dynamics. The conversion of systems related to the acquisition will not be completed until the middle of the second quarter 2024. Following conversion, cost saves are expected to be fully realized.

Income Tax Expense

At March 31, 2024, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 20.8% as compared to a normalized rate of 7.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The prior quarter's tax rate was normalized to exclude pre-tax losses recognized in the quarter related to the sale of investment securities. The increase in rate from December 31, 2023, to the quarter ending March 31, 2024, was the result of a reduction in the tax benefit related to investments in tax credit structures offset by the tax benefit recognized in the current quarter related to the bargain purchase gain recorded on the acquisition completed during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, the Company has additional capacity for investments in tax credit structures which would positively impact the Company's tax rate. As these investments have not been made as of the end of the quarter, they are not considered in establishing the quarterly tax expense reserve.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

Loans held for investment were $3.48 billion at March 31, 2024, increasing $149.3 million compared to the previous quarter. Included in this growth figure is $118.7 million in total loans added through the acquisition. Total assets were $5.20 billion as of March 31, 2024, increasing $204.4 million or 4.1% during the quarter.

Total deposits were $4.4 billion at March 31, 2024, increasing $225.6 million from the previous quarter end. Included in the growth figure is $349.6 million added through the acquisition. Of the total deposit balance, non-interest-bearing accounts comprise approximately 22.5%. During the quarter, the Company's $140.0 million Federal Reserve Bank borrowing matured and was replaced with borrowing from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Total Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were $219.9 million as of the end of the quarter, up $119.9 million as compared to December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2024, Equity's allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.3% as compared to December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $25.3 million as of March 31, 2024, or 0.5% of total assets, compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2023, or 0.5% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $24.2 million at March 31, 2024, as compared to $25.0 million at December 31, 2023. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $38.1 million, or 6.65% of regulatory capital, down from $40.5 million, or 7.1% of regulatory capital as of December 31, 2023.

Capital

Quarter over quarter, book capital increased $3.9 million to $456.8 million and tangible capital decreased $6.7 million to $384.8 million. The increase in book capital is primarily due to earnings, partially offset by treasury share purchases of $6.7 million, increase in unrealized loss on bonds and cash flow hedges of $2.9 million and dividends declared of $1.9 million. The comparative reduction in tangible capital is due to the addition of $11.5 million in core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition.

The Company's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.1%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.7% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1% at March 31, 2024. At December 31, 2023, the Company's common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.7%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 15.5% and the total leverage ratio was 9.5%.

Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.2%, total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.3% and the total leverage ratio was 10.2% at March 31, 2024. At December 31, 2023, Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.9%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.1% and the total leverage ratio was 10.6%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates "core" performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company's earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Navratil, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter results on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until May 1, 2024, accessible at investor.equitybank.com.

Unaudited Financial Tables

Table 1 . Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 . Consolidated Balance Sheets

. Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3 . Selected Financial Highlights

. Selected Financial Highlights Table 4 . Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis

. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis Table 5 . Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis

. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 1. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 58,829 $ 54,932 $ 55,152 $ 52,748 $ 48,381 Securities, taxable 9,877 6,417 5,696 5,813 5,947 Securities, nontaxable 391 354 369 568 669 Federal funds sold and other 2,670 2,591 3,822 2,127 1,126 Total interest and dividend income 71,767 64,294 65,039 61,256 56,123 Interest expense Deposits 22,855 20,074 19,374 17,204 13,821 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 326 298 246 192 195 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,144 1,005 968 953 1,018 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 1,361 1,546 1,546 1,528 135 Subordinated debt 1,899 1,904 1,893 1,950 1,844 Total interest expense 27,585 24,827 24,027 21,827 17,013 Net interest income 44,182 39,467 41,012 39,429 39,110 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 1,000 711 1,230 298 (366 ) Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses 43,182 38,756 39,782 39,131 39,476 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 2,569 2,299 2,690 2,653 2,545 Debit card income 2,447 2,524 2,591 2,653 2,554 Mortgage banking 188 125 226 213 88 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 828 925 794 757 1,583 Net gain on acquisition and branch sales 1,240 - - - - Net gains (losses) from securities transactions 43 (50,618 ) (1 ) (1,322 ) 32 Other 4,416 1,331 2,435 1,996 1,798 Total non-interest income 11,731 (43,414 ) 8,735 6,950 8,600 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,097 16,598 15,857 15,237 16,692 Net occupancy and equipment 3,535 3,244 3,262 2,940 2,879 Data processing 4,828 4,471 4,553 4,493 3,916 Professional fees 1,392 1,413 1,312 1,645 1,384 Advertising and business development 1,238 1,598 1,419 1,249 1,159 Telecommunications 655 460 502 516 485 FDIC insurance 571 660 660 515 360 Courier and postage 606 577 548 463 458 Free nationwide ATM cost 494 508 516 524 525 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 899 739 799 918 918 Loan expense 109 155 132 136 117 Other real estate owned (84 ) 224 128 71 119 Merger expenses 1,556 292 - - - Other 3,256 4,059 4,556 4,423 4,217 Total non-interest expense 37,152 34,998 34,244 33,130 33,229 Income (loss) before income tax 17,761 (39,656 ) 14,273 12,951 14,847 Provision for income taxes (benefit) 3,693 (11,357 ) 1,932 1,495 2,524 Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 14,068 $ (28,299 ) $ 12,341 $ 11,456 $ 12,323 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.91 $ (1.84 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.74 $ 0.78 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.90 $ (1.84 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.74 $ 0.77 Weighted average common shares 15,425,709 15,417,200 15,404,992 15,468,378 15,858,808 Weighted average diluted common shares 15,569,225 15,417,200 15,507,172 15,554,255 16,028,051

TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 217,611 $ 363,289 $ 183,404 $ 262,604 $ 249,982 Federal funds sold 17,407 15,810 15,613 15,495 384 Cash and cash equivalents 235,018 379,099 199,017 278,099 250,366 Available-for-sale securities 1,091,717 919,648 1,057,009 1,094,748 1,183,247 Held-to-maturity securities 2,205 2,209 2,212 2,216 1,944 Loans held for sale 1,311 476 627 2,456 648 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1) 3,437,714 3,289,381 3,237,932 3,278,126 3,285,515 Other real estate owned, net 1,465 1,833 3,369 4,362 4,171 Premises and equipment, net 116,792 112,632 110,271 106,186 104,789 Bank-owned life insurance 125,693 124,865 124,245 123,451 122,971 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 27,009 20,608 20,780 21,129 33,359 Interest receivable 27,082 25,497 23,621 21,360 20,461 Goodwill 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 Core deposit intangibles, net 17,854 7,222 7,961 8,760 9,678 Other 102,075 98,021 105,122 100,889 86,466 Total assets $ 5,239,036 $ 5,034,592 $ 4,945,267 $ 5,094,883 $ 5,156,716 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand $ 981,623 $ 898,129 $ 936,217 $ 978,968 $ 1,012,671 Total non-interest-bearing deposits 981,623 898,129 936,217 978,968 1,012,671 Demand, savings and money market 2,574,871 2,483,807 2,397,003 2,397,524 2,334,463 Time 814,532 763,519 748,950 854,458 939,799 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,389,403 3,247,326 3,145,953 3,251,982 3,274,262 Total deposits 4,371,026 4,145,455 4,082,170 4,230,950 4,286,933 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 43,811 43,582 39,701 44,770 45,098 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 219,931 240,000 240,000 240,000 251,222 Subordinated debt 97,058 96,921 96,787 96,653 96,522 Contractual obligations 18,493 19,315 29,019 29,608 19,372 Interest payable and other liabilities 31,941 36,459 39,460 34,467 32,446 Total liabilities 4,782,260 4,581,732 4,527,137 4,676,448 4,731,593 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity Common stock 208 207 207 207 206 Additional paid-in capital 490,533 489,187 488,137 487,225 486,658 Retained earnings 153,201 141,006 171,188 160,715 150,810 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (60,788 ) (57,920 ) (122,047 ) (110,225 ) (101,238 ) Treasury stock (126,378 ) (119,620 ) (119,355 ) (119,487 ) (111,313 ) Total stockholders' equity 456,776 452,860 418,130 418,435 425,123 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,239,036 $ 5,034,592 $ 4,945,267 $ 5,094,883 $ 5,156,716 (1) Allowance for credit losses $ 44,449 $ 43,520 $ 44,186 $ 44,544 $ 45,103

TABLE 3. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Loans Held For Investment by Type Commercial real estate $ 1,797,192 $ 1,759,855 $ 1,721,761 $ 1,764,460 $ 1,746,834 Commercial and industrial 649,035 598,327 585,129 583,664 605,576 Residential real estate 581,988 556,328 558,188 560,389 563,791 Agricultural real estate 198,291 196,114 205,865 202,317 202,274 Agricultural 149,312 118,587 103,352 104,510 106,169 Consumer 106,345 103,690 107,823 107,330 105,974 Total loans held-for-investment 3,482,163 3,332,901 3,282,118 3,322,670 3,330,618 Allowance for credit losses (44,449 ) (43,520 ) (44,186 ) (44,544 ) (45,103 ) Net loans held for investment $ 3,437,714 $ 3,289,381 $ 3,237,932 $ 3,278,126 $ 3,285,515 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.34 % 1.35 % Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.03 % 0.78 % 0.66 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.42 % 0.31 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other

real estate owned 0.73 % 0.79 % 0.63 % 0.47 % 0.51 % Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital 6.65 % 7.09 % 6.27 % 7.94 % 10.09 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average) Investment securities $ 1,074,101 $ 985,591 $ 1,085,905 $ 1,155,971 $ 1,185,482 Total gross loans receivable 3,452,553 3,293,755 3,281,483 3,337,497 3,305,681 Interest-earning assets 4,742,200 4,480,279 4,635,384 4,678,744 4,611,019 Total assets 5,152,915 4,892,712 5,046,179 5,064,912 4,994,417 Interest-bearing deposits 3,319,907 3,092,637 3,206,300 3,226,965 3,235,557 Borrowings 390,166 391,691 385,125 385,504 247,932 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,710,073 3,484,328 3,591,425 3,612,469 3,483,489 Total deposits 4,254,883 4,019,362 4,177,332 4,204,334 4,279,451 Total liabilities 4,692,670 4,469,504 4,619,919 4,640,050 4,573,917 Total stockholders' equity 460,244 423,207 426,260 424,862 420,500 Tangible common equity* 398,041 361,451 363,625 361,409 356,053 Performance ratios Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized 1.10 % (2.29 )% 0.97 % 0.91 % 1.00 % Return on average assets before income tax and

provision for loan losses* 1.46 % (3.16 )% 1.22 % 1.05 % 1.18 % Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized 12.29 % (26.53 )% 11.49 % 10.82 % 11.89 % Return on average equity before income tax and

provision for loan losses* 16.39 % (36.51 )% 14.43 % 12.51 % 13.97 % Return on average tangible common equity

(ROATCE) annualized* 14.96 % (30.39 )% 14.18 % 13.55 % 14.89 % Yield on loans annualized 6.85 % 6.62 % 6.67 % 6.34 % 5.94 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized 2.77 % 2.58 % 2.40 % 2.14 % 1.73 % Cost of total deposits annualized 2.16 % 1.98 % 1.84 % 1.64 % 1.31 % Net interest margin annualized 3.75 % 3.49 % 3.51 % 3.38 % 3.44 % Efficiency ratio* 65.16 % 74.35 % 68.83 % 69.44 % 70.00 % Non-interest income / average assets 0.92 % (3.52 )% 0.69 % 0.55 % 0.74 % Non-interest expense / average assets 2.90 % 2.84 % 2.69 % 2.62 % 2.74 % Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.10 % 9.46 % 9.77 % 9.54 % 9.60 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.14 % 11.74 % 12.65 % 12.23 % 12.21 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 11.73 % 12.36 % 13.28 % 12.84 % 12.83 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 14.71 % 15.48 % 16.42 % 15.96 % 15.98 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.72 % 8.99 % 8.46 % 8.21 % 8.24 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 7.45 % 7.87 % 7.29 % 7.06 % 7.09 % Dividend payout ratio 13.31 % (6.65 )% 15.13 % 13.53 % 10.49 % Book value per common share $ 29.80 $ 29.35 $ 27.13 $ 27.18 $ 27.03 Tangible book value per common share* $ 25.10 $ 25.37 $ 23.09 $ 23.08 $ 22.96 Tangible book value per diluted common share* $ 24.87 $ 25.05 $ 22.96 $ 22.98 $ 22.83 * The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

TABLE 4. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 634,637 $ 12,412 7.87 % $ 577,452 $ 9,634 6.77 % Commercial real estate 1,449,177 24,601 6.83 % 1,344,727 20,112 6.07 % Real estate construction 354,801 7,775 8.81 % 404,016 6,695 6.72 % Residential real estate 580,426 6,461 4.48 % 570,139 5,802 4.13 % Agricultural real estate 197,023 3,468 7.08 % 202,901 3,114 6.22 % Agricultural 131,035 2,391 7.34 % 100,251 1,478 5.98 % Consumer 105,454 1,721 6.56 % 106,195 1,546 5.91 % Total loans 3,452,553 58,829 6.85 % 3,305,681 48,381 5.94 % Securities Taxable securities 1,011,466 9,877 3.93 % 1,083,645 5,947 2.23 % Nontaxable securities 62,635 391 2.51 % 101,837 669 2.67 % Total securities 1,074,101 10,268 3.84 % 1,185,482 6,616 2.26 % Federal funds sold and other 215,546 2,670 4.98 % 119,856 1,126 3.81 % Total interest-earning assets $ 4,742,200 71,767 6.09 % $ 4,611,019 56,123 4.94 % Interest-bearing liabilities Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,520,521 15,660 2.50 % $ 2,350,042 8,453 1.46 % Time deposits 799,386 7,195 3.62 % 885,515 5,368 2.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,319,907 22,855 2.77 % 3,235,557 13,821 1.73 % FHLB advances 113,348 1,144 4.06 % 89,078 1,018 4.64 % Other borrowings 276,818 3,586 5.21 % 158,854 2,174 5.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,710,073 27,585 2.99 % $ 3,483,489 17,013 1.98 % Net interest income $ 44,182 $ 39,110 Interest rate spread 3.10 % 2.96 % Net interest margin (2) 3.75 % 3.44 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

TABLE 5. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 634,637 $ 12,412 7.87% $ 580,726 $ 11,397 7.79% Commercial real estate 1,449,177 24,601 6.83% 1,309,588 21,630 6.55% Real estate construction 354,801 7,775 8.81% 439,708 9,000 8.12% Residential real estate 580,426 6,461 4.48% 561,382 5,866 4.15% Agricultural real estate 197,023 3,468 7.08% 196,468 3,421 6.91% Agricultural 131,035 2,391 7.34% 100,226 1,928 7.63% Consumer 105,454 1,721 6.56% 105,657 1,690 6.35% Total loans 3,452,553 58,829 6.85% 3,293,755 54,932 6.62% Securities Taxable securities 1,011,466 9,877 3.93% 932,376 6,417 2.73% Nontaxable securities 62,635 391 2.51% 53,215 354 2.64% Total securities 1,074,101 10,268 3.84% 985,591 6,771 2.73% Federal funds sold and other 215,546 2,670 4.98% 200,933 2,591 5.12% Total interest-earning assets $ 4,742,200 71,767 6.09% $ 4,480,279 64,294 5.69% Interest-bearing liabilities Demand savings and money market deposits $ 2,520,521 15,660 2.50% $ 2,351,663 13,918 2.35% Time deposits 799,386 7,195 3.62% 740,974 6,156 3.30% Total interest-bearing deposits 3,319,907 22,855 2.77% 3,092,637 20,074 2.58% FHLB advances 113,348 1,144 4.06% 102,432 1,005 3.89% Other borrowings 276,818 3,586 5.21% 289,259 3,748 5.14% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,710,073 27,585 2.99% $ 3,484,328 24,827 2.83% Net interest income $ 44,182 $ 39,467 Interest rate spread 3.10% 2.86% Net interest margin (2) 3.75% 3.49% (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.

TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 456,776 $ 452,860 $ 418,130 $ 418,435 $ 425,123 Less: goodwill 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 Less: core deposit intangibles, net 17,854 7,222 7,961 8,760 9,678 Less: mortgage servicing rights, net 50 75 100 126 151 Less: naming rights, net 989 1,000 1,011 1,022 1,033 Tangible common equity $ 384,782 $ 391,462 $ 355,957 $ 355,426 $ 361,160 Common shares outstanding at period end 15,327,799 15,428,251 15,413,064 15,396,739 15,730,257 Diluted common shares outstanding at period end 15,469,531 15,629,185 15,500,749 15,468,319 15,822,536 Book value per common share $ 29.80 $ 29.35 $ 27.13 $ 27.18 $ 27.03 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.10 $ 25.37 $ 23.09 $ 23.08 $ 22.96 Tangible book value per diluted common share $ 24.87 $ 25.05 $ 22.96 $ 22.98 $ 22.83 Total assets $ 5,239,036 $ 5,034,592 $ 4,945,267 $ 5,094,883 $ 5,156,716 Less: goodwill 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 Less: core deposit intangibles, net 17,854 7,222 7,961 8,760 9,678 Less: mortgage servicing rights, net 50 75 100 126 151 Less: naming rights, net 989 1,000 1,011 1,022 1,033 Tangible assets $ 5,167,042 $ 4,973,194 $ 4,883,094 $ 5,031,874 $ 5,092,753 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.72 % 8.99 % 8.46 % 8.21 % 8.24 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.45 % 7.87 % 7.29 % 7.06 % 7.09 % Total average stockholders' equity $ 460,244 $ 423,207 $ 426,260 $ 424,862 $ 420,500 Less: average intangible assets 62,203 61,756 62,635 63,453 64,447 Average tangible common equity $ 398,041 $ 361,451 $ 363,625 $ 361,409 $ 356,053 Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 14,068 $ (28,299 ) $ 12,341 $ 11,456 $ 12,323 Add: amortization of intangible assets 935 775 835 954 954 Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization 196 163 175 200 200 Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common

stockholders $ 14,807 $ (27,687 ) $ 13,001 $ 12,210 $ 13,077 Return on total average stockholders' equity

(ROAE) annualized 12.29 % (26.53 )% 11.49 % 10.82 % 11.89 % Return on average tangible common equity

(ROATCE) annualized 14.96 % (30.39 )% 14.18 % 13.55 % 14.89 % Non-interest expense $ 37,152 $ 34,998 $ 34,244 $ 33,130 $ 33,229 Less: merger expense 1,556 297 - - - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 35,596 $ 34,701 $ 34,244 $ 33,130 $ 33,229 Net interest income $ 44,182 $ 39,467 $ 41,012 $ 39,429 $ 39,110 Non-interest income 11,731 (43,414 ) 8,735 6,950 8,600 Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales 1,240 - - - - Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions 43 (50,618 ) (1 ) (1,322 ) 32 Adjusted non-interest income $ 10,448 $ 7,204 $ 8,736 $ 8,272 $ 8,568 Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income $ 54,630 $ 46,671 $ 49,748 $ 47,701 $ 47,678 Non-interest expense to

net interest income plus non-interest income 66.45 % -886.70 % 68.84 % 71.43 % 69.65 % Efficiency ratio 65.16 % 74.35 % 68.83 % 69.45 % 69.69 % Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 14,068 $ (28,299 ) $ 12,341 $ 11,456 $ 12,323 Add: income tax provision 3,693 (11,357 ) 1,932 1,495 2,524 Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses 1,000 711 1,230 298 (366 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 18,761 $ (38,945 ) $ 15,503 $ 13,249 $ 14,481 Total average assets $ 5,152,915 $ 4,892,712 $ 5,046,179 $ 5,064,912 $ 4,994,417 Total average stockholders' equity $ 460,244 $ 423,207 $ 426,620 $ 424,862 $ 420,500 Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized 1.10 % (2.29 )% 0.97 % 0.91 % 1.00 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.46 % (3.16 )% 1.22 % 1.05 % 1.18 % Adjusted return on average equity 16.39 % (36.51 )% 14.43 % 12.51 % 13.97 %

