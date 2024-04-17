Next 15 Group's net revenues grew 2.5% in the year to January, despite difficult markets. Adjusted operating margin rose from 20.2% to 21.0%, helped by head office cost savings. In common with much of the sector, spending by tech clients was soft, down 17% like-for-like. The group did well, though, in growing spend from non-tech clients, up 11%, making for a strong overall performance in a market beset by ongoing macro uncertainty. Next 15 has been building its AI capabilities for some time and this is now starting to show in efficiency and margin. It has the balance sheet strength to keep investing here, internally and through M&A, which should stand it in good stead as client confidence improves.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...