Gogoro Inc: TSMC and Gogoro Introduce New Sustainable Transportation Initiatives across Taiwan

Taiwan's leading technology companies introduce clean energy solutions for two-wheel riders including the introduction of 15 new GoStations that use 100-percent clean energy; the introduction of Gogoro's GoShare scooter sharing service, and the expansion of the Gogoro Network in TSMC's headquarters city, Hsinchu City.

HSINCHU CITY, Taiwan, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities and TSMC, a global semiconductor and sustainability leader, today announced three new mobility initiatives in Taiwan to continue their commitment to making Taiwan more clean energy focused.

Today, the companies are introducing 15 GoStations across Taiwan that utilize 100% clean energy across Taiwan. They will also be launching Gogoro's GoShare scooter sharing service in TSMC's headquarter city of Hsinchu as well as upgrading and expanding the Gogoro Network in Hsinchu.

"Gogoro and TSMC are continuing to take leadership roles in Taiwan to drive new initiatives that enable residents to utilize sustainable two-wheel transportation across the island. I applaud TSMC's commitment to the energy transition and introducing new thinking regarding clean energy utilization," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro. "As industry leaders and innovators, we call on all Taiwan businesses and individuals to embrace sustainable thinking and make smart choices with their energy usage. Together we can have a positive impact on Taiwan and future generations."

"TSMC actively collaborates with stakeholders to face the challenges of climate change and advance towards a net-zero future," said Lora Ho, senior vice president and ESG Committee Chairperson at TSMC. "We're happy to work with Gogoro once again to apply our green experience in Taichung to Hsinchu, and promote clean energy adoption through GoShare shared vehicles and green energy battery swapping stations across Taiwan. We hope the public will be able to realize zero-carbon transportation in their commuting and travel, and drive beautiful changes together."

GOSTATIONS POWERED BY 100% CLEAN ENERGY

The companies are collaborating to introduce 15 GoStations that use 100% clean energy, the first time Gogoro's battery swapping stations have been entirely powered by renewable energy. The first wave starting today includes 15 GoStations in Taipei and several other major Taiwan cities.

GOSHARE LAUNCHES IN HSINCHU CITY

The companies are partnering with the Hsinchu County Government and Hsinchu City Government to introduce Gogoro's GoShare scooter sharing service. The service will effectively connect Hsinchu's transportation network, filling the gap for the first and last miles unmet by public transportation.

NEW GOSTATIONS IN HSINCHU CITY

The companies are also upgrading existing GoStations and adding new GoStations in Hsinchu.

ABOUT GOGORO NETWORK

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is an open and interoperable battery swapping platform for lightweight two-wheel and three-wheel urban vehicles. Gogoro battery swapping is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, safe, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, businesses, and communities. In Taiwan, the Gogoro Network supports more than 600,000 vehicles and has more than 1.3 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,000 battery swapping stations. With more than 450,000 daily battery swaps and nearly 565 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro battery swapping has saved more than 950,000 tons of CO2 since it launched in 2015. The Gogoro battery-swapping network is available in 45 cities around the world, serving 2.8 million ecosystem subscribers.

ABOUT GOGORO

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized by Fast Company as " Asia-Pacific's Most Innovative Company of 2024"; Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles"; and, MIT Technology Review as one of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" in 2023, Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery charging and availability. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

SOURCE Gogoro Inc