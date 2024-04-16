Planet Green Metals Inc.: Planet Green Appoints Dr. Sandy M. Archibald as New Director and Grant Options

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Green Metals Inc. (CSE: PGR) ("Planet Green" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sandy M. Archibald, P.Geo., as a director of the Company.



Jeremy S. Brett, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Archibald to our Board. His extensive experience in mineral exploration, economic geology and his wide-reaching industry contacts will be a tremendous help to us for the evaluation and de-risking of projects that we acquire. He will help us grow the property assets of Planet Green. I have worked with Sandy and know the valuable knowledge he will bring to the Company."

About Dr. Sandy Archibald:

Dr. Archibald has over 25 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry and has participated in industry and academic projects throughout the Americas, Europe, and Africa. He has been involved in gold, base-metal, uranium, diamond, copper-nickel, and battery mineral exploration. He holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from McGill University, a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) designation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. Dr. Archibald has held board and management positions in AIM and TSXV companies and was a two-term director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

Grant of Options:

The Company has granted 1,700,000 options in aggregate to directors and officers of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10, expiring on April 16, 2029.

Planet Green is also pleased to announce that its new website will be up shortly.

About Planet Green Metals Inc.

Planet Green is building a Canadian mineral assets company and will focus its expertise on the acquisition of quality de-risked mineral exploration and royalty properties. The Company currently has two lithium exploration properties in northwestern Ontario and is actively examining the acquisition of prospective new properties in central Canada. The Company's strong integrated technical and corporate team is committed to maximizing shareholder value through new mineral discoveries located in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

