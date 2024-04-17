Jacobs Holding today announced that the board of directors has appointed Timothy Franks as Chief Executive Officer effective May 1, 2024.

With an impressive 25-year career at two prominent investment firms, Tim brings extensive experience and a proven track record in global private equity. His most recent role was as a Partner and Co-CEO of the democratized private equity business at KKR. He played a pivotal role in building KKR's European franchise, leading the EMEA Core strategy, and overseeing the development of activities in the UK Ireland, as well as the Consumer industry team in EMEA. Prior to that, Tim spent 17 years at Advent International, where he notably opened and led the New York office from 2010 to 2013. Throughout his tenure at both firms, he held various chair and board positions at portfolio companies.

Under his leadership, Jacobs Holding aims at further strengthening its investment activities, particularly in the services, healthcare and consumer industries. Tim's strong investment focus on helping businesses with their sustainability and digitalization goals will be pivotal for Jacobs Holding in consolidating its investment approach, and investing in the growth potential of existing and future portfolio companies.

Nicolas and Philippe Jacobs, Co-Chairmen commented: "We are excited to have Tim join Jacobs Holding. Beyond being a highly accomplished private equity manager with an impressive track record, he has proven himself as a strong leader. Tim possesses all the qualities needed to get Jacobs Holding to the next level as a sustainable and entrepreneurial investor."

Timothy Franks commented: "I look forward to working with the Jacobs team. It will be a real privilege to lead Jacobs Holding, given the strong purpose of the firm and its investment approach, which intersects three investment trends in alternative asset management: focusing on direct investments, pursuing a long-term investment horizon, and bringing sustainability and digitalization to the core of its activities."

About Jacobs Holding AG

Jacobs Holding is a global professional investment firm founded by late entrepreneur Klaus J. Jacobs, in which he bundled his entrepreneurial activities in 1994. Jacobs Holding invests with a long-term horizon in companies active in non-cyclical businesses which already have or aim for a leading market position and have further growth and value creation potential. The current portfolio of Jacobs Holding consists of Cognita (www.cognita.com), Colosseum Dental Group (www.colosseumdental.com), North American Dental Group (www.nadentalgroup.com) as well as a large stake in the publicly traded company Barry Callebaut AG (www.barry-callebaut.com). The sole economic beneficiary of Jacobs Holding is the Jacobs Foundation, one of the world's leading charitable foundations for the promotion of development opportunities for children and young people. Since the foundation was established in 1989, around CHF 800 million has been paid out cumulatively.

