Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.04.2024 | 11:06
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

St. Polten University of Applied Sciences: St. Pölten UAS: Explaining Science with Comics - Natural Sciences Made Understandable for Students and School Pupils

ST. PÖLTEN, Austria, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- People like to tell and listen to stories. They do this not only to entertain and be entertained, but also to convey content and information. Thoughts and communication processes are connected to form stories in order to better express ideas and views and to render processes happening in the world tangible for themselves and for others. In the research project Comixplain, researchers of the St. Pölten UAS use this human tendency for storytelling and create comics that help students to better understand scientific concepts.

St Polten UAS logo

"Many studies show that comics are very useful for conveying teaching and learning content to both children and adults - not only because it is a familiar medium, but also due to their unique combination of characteristics. Apart from a narrative structure usually found only in instructional videos, they contain visualisations and infographics and allow for a flexible spatial arrangement of elements. Readers can consume the content at their own pace, which is often not possible in a video", explains UAS lecturer Victor Adriel de Jesus Oliveira from the St. Pölten UAS' Institute of Creative\Media/Technologies who manages the project.

New Didactic Format
Comixplain has developed a new didactic format that uses comics to introduce students to content from the STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering, mathematics).

"To do this, we focused mainly on teaching units where students are known to struggle with the content or where abstract concepts are supposed to be communicated. Comics can be helpful as supporting teaching material in these cases", says Oliveira. The content for the comics was developed by students and teachers together.

Instructions Available for School Teachers
At the end, the teams wrote instructions for how to use and where to apply the comics. All results and materials are available online free of charge at https://fhstp.github.io/comixplain. School teachers are free to use them in class as well.

Next Step: Community Engagement
For their next step, Oliveira and his colleagues intend to create a community that will provide new comics, translations, and applications.

Part of the community's contributions is made up of Augmented Reality apps. They are available for download directly from the Comixplain offer at https://fhstp.github.io/comixplain/mediasummerschool.html.

Hundreds of Illustrations
The latest contribution is a brand new search interface that is supposed to help visitors search hundreds of illustrations by Comixplain made available free of charge. The search tool was developed by student Anna Blasinger and can be found at https://fhstp.github.io/comixplain/catalog.html.

Project Comixplain
https://research.fhstp.ac.at/en/projects/comixplain

Media contact: Mark Hammer, +43 (0) 2742 313 228 - 269, mark.hammer@fhstp.ac.at

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197815/St_Polten_University_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/st-polten-uas-explaining-science-with-comics---natural-sciences-made-understandable-for-students-and-school-pupils-302118182.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.