DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Apr-2024 / 09:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Superdry Plc ('Superdry' or the 'Company') 17 April 2024 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA) On 15 April 2024, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month (Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares). Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP0.090 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below. Name / position of PDMR Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares Jennifer Richardson - General Counsel and Company Secretary 112 11

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 16 April 2024.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jennifer Richardson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Superdry Plc b) LEI 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 5 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching Shares (no consideration), respectively, b) Nature of the transaction under the Superdry Share Incentive Plan. Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.090+nil 112+11 Price GBP10.08 123 d) Aggregated information e) Date of the transaction 2024-04-15 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) For further information: Superdry Plc Jennifer Richardson +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 316255 EQS News ID: 1882675 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1882675&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2024 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)