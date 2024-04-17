DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Apr-2024 / 09:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Company announces that on 16 April 2024, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the nil-cost options awarded has been calculated using a share price of GBP7.360 (being the mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchange's Daily Official List on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date) Name Status Number of options Robin Miller PDMR 42,207 If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date (or such shorter period as determined by the Board). The awards are subject to performance underpins. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification in each case Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction In each case, options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Option price: GBP7.360 42,207 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price n/a n/a n/a e) Date of the transaction 16 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

