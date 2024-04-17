Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Frankfurt
17.04.24
11:30 Uhr
8,300 Euro
+0,100
+1,22 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,65012:03
Dow Jones News
17.04.2024 | 11:13
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
17-Apr-2024 / 09:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company announces that on 16 April 2024, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in 
the Company ("Shares") were made by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") 
to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the nil-cost options awarded has been calculated using a 
share price of GBP7.360 (being the mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock 
Exchange's Daily Official List on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date) 
 
Name     Status Number of options 
Robin Miller PDMR  42,207 If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date (or such shorter period as determined by the Board). The awards are subject to performance underpins. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares. The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form 
1         Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)        Name             Robin Miller 
2         Reason for the notification 
a)        Position/Status       General Counsel and Company Secretary 
b)        Initial notification/    Initial Notification in each case 
         Amendment 
3         Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
         or auction monitor 
a)        Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)        LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4         Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
         each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
         conducted 
a)        Description of the financial   Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
         instrument, 
         type of instrument        ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
         Identification code 
b)        Nature of the transaction    In each case, options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
                          granted under the Company's Restricted Share Plan at nil cost. 
c)        Price(s) and volume (s) 
                          Price(s)            Volume(s) 
                          Option price: GBP7.360      42,207 
d)        Aggregated information 
                          Aggregate          Aggregate Aggregate 
         -Aggregated volume        Price            Volume  Total 
         -Price              n/a             n/a    n/a 
e)        Date of the transaction     16 April 2024 
f)        Place of the transaction     Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  316267 
EQS News ID:  1882687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1882687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2024 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.