Blackhawk Growth Corp.: Blackhawk Growth Corp Advances Human Clinical Trials in Asthmatic AI Technology

Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR)(Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to provide an update on Hardenbrook portfolio company - Asthmatic AI.

We are pleased to report that Asthmatic AI, a Hardenbrook and Life AI Corp asset (https://www.lifeaicorp.com) has completed 50 participants in human clinical trials and is now working on the next 250 participants as it develops its Asthma attack prediction technology for use in the clinical management of Asthma.

Uniquely, Asthmatic AI uses wearable devices and a mobile application over smartphone to collect data, assess the risk of an asthma attack occurring and then intervene before it occurs. The AI models cross reference an individual's biophysical information such as heart rate, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, blood pressure, cough and wheeze rates with public health data, pollen and location data to interpret an individual's risk of an asthma attack. With over 1000 asthma deaths reported daily according to the World Health Organization and the burden on social, employment, education and family, Asthmatic AI proposes a novel solution for the management of this serious health condition.

Hardenbrook Group works with world class research-intensive organisations to identify valuable intellectual property to invest and commercialize. This provides Blackhawk with the ability to incubate and either M&A or spin out these new innovative companies as a new listing on stock exchanges globally.

Hardenbrook has merged its portfolio of Health tech AI focused companies including Asthmatic AI, Mood AI and Autism AI with a significant pipeline of health-tech AI related projects for launch in the near horizon. Life AI Corp will be the holding company for all health tech AI companies and is also preparing to be spun out and publicly listed.

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies.

