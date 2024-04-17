Alongside Albemarle and SQM, Arcadium Lithium is the third largest producer of downstream lithium chemicals outside China, capturing the full value chain from lithium resource to battery-grade lithium chemicals. The company has strong exposure to high value-add lithium products and boasts a pipeline of advanced development projects that could potentially more than triple its lithium capacity by 2030. Thanks to its established low-cost asset base and cash flow-generative business, Arcadium should be one of the main beneficiaries of the current cyclical lithium market downturn. Coupled with its strong growth profile, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on the inevitable recovery in lithium demand, driven by the secular decarbonisation trends.

