Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Berlin
17.04.24
08:11 Uhr
0,358 Euro
-0,042
-10,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.04.2024 | 11:58
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting 
17-Apr-2024 / 10:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                               Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 
17 April 2024 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
 
PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 
 AND NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
Following the release on 13 March 2024 of the Company's preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 
2023 (the "Preliminary Announcement"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has today published its Annual Report 
and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report and Accounts") and 2024 
Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). This is the first Annual Report and Accounts for the Group since the 
insertion of a holding company in May 2023. The Annual Report and Accounts for Metro Bank PLC will be published later 
in April 2024. 
The AGM will be held at First Floor, One Southampton Row, London WC1B 5HA on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 09:00am. 
The following documents are available to view in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at 
www.metrobankonline.co.uk: 
   -- 2023 Annual Report and Accounts; and 
   -- Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 May 2024. 
 
Hard copies will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them. In compliance with 
9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, the above documents are also being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The 
documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
Attendance and Voting at the AGM 
If you cannot attend the AGM in person, you may appoint a proxy by completing the Form of Proxy and returning it to the 
Company's registrars: Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, United Kingdom, or by 
voting online at www.sharevote.co.uk, so as to arrive no later than 09:00am on 17 May 2024. The return of a Form of 
Proxy will not prevent you from attending the AGM and voting in person should you wish. 
Shareholder Questions at the AGM 
We value the opportunity to engage with our shareholders. To encourage engagement, shareholders can submit questions to 
the Company in advance, and by no later than 09:00am on 17 May 2024, by emailing companysecretary@metrobank.plc.uk. 
Where possible, questions received by verified shareholders within the time prescribed will be addressed by the Chair 
of the meeting after the formal AGM business has ended. 
Additional information 
For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers 
though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the 2023 Annual Report 
and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and will shortly be available 
for inspection. Furthermore, the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.metrobankonline.co.uk. 
Enquiries 
For further information on this announcement, please contact: 
 
Metro Bank Investor Relations 
Paul Beaumont / Stella Gavaletakis 
+44 (0) 20 3402 8900 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Metro Bank Media Relations 
Mona Patel 
+44 (0) 7815 506845 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 
 
Teneo 
Haya Herbert-Burns, Anthony Di Natale 
+44 (0) 7342 031051/ +44 (0) 7880 715 975 
Metrobank@teneo.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  316269 
EQS News ID:  1882735 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1882735&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2024 05:25 ET (09:25 GMT)

