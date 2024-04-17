ABK Beer has completed a record-breaking haul of medals and awards, including being nominated as the Brewery of the Year, winning 3 Gold Medals and 2 Silver Medals as well as ABK's Edel beer being named as Best German Beer in Show, at the London Beer Competition 2024

Judged by a panel of independent beer experts, sommeliers and drinks journalists, the London Beer Competition, part of the Beverage Trade Network, is designed to reward and promote those beer brands that beer drinkers really want to buy, while also having a clear market value for trade buyers and distributors.

The competition judges recognise that for any beer brand to be listed and remain on a retailer's shelf or a restaurant's beer list, it has to be not only of the highest quality (based on appearance, aroma, body, taste and aftertaste) but also value for money.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick, the co-founder and Chairman of the ROKiT Group of Companies said, "It's always tremendous for our world-class range of beers to be awarded medals in blind-tasting competitions but, on this occasion, to also be recognised as Brewery of the Year and to win Best in Show at the prestigious London Beer Competition is particularly rewarding. Many congratulations must go to Bernd Trick, our Master Brewer, and the whole team at the brewery in Kaufbeuren!"

Bernd Trick added, "I'm very pleased that our beers have been given these highly coveted awards and I'm also very proud that we are continuing our 700 years of world-beating brewing tradition and heritage here in Bavaria."

Founded in 1308 in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, the ABK Brewery is part of ROKiT Drinks which, in turn, is part of the ROKiT Group of Companies co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria.

For more information, please visit www.rokitdrinks.com and www.rokit.com and londonbeercompetition.com/en/competition-global-results/2024/

