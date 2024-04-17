HTL-STREFA, Inc., an MTD company: Droplet Micron Launches Expanded Indication and OTC Availability

Droplet Micron is now indicated for the "subcutaneous injection of drugs," expanding its use beyond insulin to include medications such as GLP-1s, and more

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / We are thrilled to announce exciting updates regarding the Droplet Micron 34G x 3.5mm pen needle from HTL-Strefa, a member of the MTD Group. Droplet Micron has received expanded approval from the US Food & Drug Administration, allowing for broader indications of use and a shift from prescription-only to over-the-counter availability. This will benefit patients who can now utilize the thinnest and shortest pen needle that exists in the United States to inject medications other than insulin.

Droplet Micron

Expanded Indication for Use: Droplet Micron is now indicated for the "subcutaneous injection of drugs," expanding its use beyond insulin to include medications such as GLP-1s and more. This enhancement broadens treatment options and patient accessibility.

OTC Availability in the USA: In alignment with regulatory changes, the "Rx Only" designation will be removed from Droplet Micron packaging in the USA. This modification streamlines access to our pen needles, enabling distribution through pharmacies and e-commerce where permitted by state/provincial regulations. Droplet Micron OTC with expanded indication can be found on Amazon (state regulation permitted) and will shortly be available in multiple national retailers.

Droplet Micron is the shortest and thinnest pen needle, and it was designed with patients in mind, to provide the best injection experience. Its cutting-edge technology reduces the penetration force by up to 50%, which often translates into a less painful injection. Trusted by millions worldwide and highly rated by users, Droplet Micron continues to set the standard for safe, reliable, and comfortable injections.

To learn more about Droplet Micron, or request samples, please visit www.mydroplet.com

About HTL-Strefa and MTD Group

HTL Strefa is the U.S. subsidiary of Medical Technology and Devices (MTD), a leading group in the med-tech sector that designs, develops, and globally distributes a comprehensive range of medical devices for both home and professional use. MTD was established in 2018 through the merger of Pikdare and HTL Strefa, bringing unique expertise in the development of puncture devices, electromedical devices for home use, and products for medical self-care. The group distributes approximately 5 billion medical devices worldwide each year. Research and development form the foundation of the group's commitment. To provide healthcare professionals with increasingly innovative and safe products, MTD is currently involved in over 100 R&D projects and has, to date, registered over 300 patents.

With this objective, in 2020, the group founded MTD Engineering, a technological hub that generates innovative projects for the product pipeline. MTD is present (either directly or through local subsidiaries) in over 100 countries and operates a state-of-the-art production system with four facilities in Europe. The group, majority owned by Investindustrial and with QuattroR SGR as a participant, employs approximately 1,700 people and recorded a turnover of around 250 million euros in 2022.

Contact Information:

Patricia Gaillard

Director, Marketing

patricia.gaillard@htl-strefa.com

770-528-0410

SOURCE: HTL-Strefa Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.