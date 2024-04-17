Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, announced today an order from Terox to deploy Amogy's ammonia-to-electrical power system to generate electricity on construction sites. This collaboration will position Terox as a leader in zero-carbon electricity production in construction and will mark a significant step towards sustainable energy solutions for Norway's construction industry.

The pilot project aims to demonstrate the feasibility of ammonia-based power systems for stationary power generation at construction sites, which have historically relied on heavy-polluting diesel generators or grid connections. This initiative not only showcases Terox as a trailblazer in decarbonizing a traditionally hard-to-abate sector but also highlights the potential of ammonia as an alternative fuel for a cleaner future, made possible by Amogy's technology.

Amogy's 400 kW containerized solution will be installed in a 20ft container, which generates off-grid electricity to charge a battery bank. This battery bank then connects to a mobile supercharger that charges Terox's fleet of electric heavy-duty construction vehicles.

Amogy's ammonia-to-electrical power system utilizes proprietary ammonia cracking technology to split ammonia into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen and then funnels the hydrogen into the fuel cell to generate clean electricity to charge the battery banks. Unlike traditional combustion engines, Amogy's technology produces zero carbon emissions at the point of use, marking a significant breakthrough in sustainable power generation.

"We are excited to be a part of this pilot project," says Kjell Vidar Hamre, Managing Director at Terox. "Together with Amogy, we are looking forward to showcasing the viability of ammonia-based power systems and contributing to the decarbonization of the construction industry."

Christian Berg, Managing Director at Amogy, expressed his enthusiasm at the opportunity of working with Terox. "We are delighted to be working together with Terox, a company that shares our vision and values, on this first-of-a-kind project in Norway."

Demonstration of this project will pave the way for broader adoption of Amogy's technology across Terox operations, aligning with the company's emissions reduction goals and leading the way on industry changing sustainability efforts.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as maritime, power generation, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology is mature, scalable and a highly efficient method for splitting liquid ammonia, generating electrical power in combination with hydrogen fuel cells at five times the energy density of lithium batteries.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, Norway, and Singapore. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Temasek, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

About Terox

Terox was established in 2018 and has developed over 20 products to electrify heavy construction and tunneling machines. Today the company has over 50 employees. With a unique set of knowledge, insight and understanding, Terox is an established leader in developing and designing, as well as production and rebuilding heavy electric machinery for tunneling, mining and construction. Terox also provides full scale infrastructure for tunneling, mining and construction sites, along with hardware, software and digital solutions for monitoring and reporting on site.

