Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
16.04.24
17:34 Uhr
54,40 Euro
-0,20
-0,37 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,5054,6013:27
54,5054,6013:27
PR Newswire
17.04.2024 | 12:36
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2024

OSLO, Norway, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Aker ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the AGM that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 22 March 2024.

It was resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 15.50 per share for 2023. The dividend is payable to shareholders holding shares in the Company as per 17 April 2024. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 18 April 2024. The dividend will be paid on or about 29 April 2024. The AGM also resolved to grant Aker ASA's Board of Directors an authorization to resolve additional dividend during 2024 based on the 2023 accounts.

The AGM elected three shareholder-appointed directors to the Board. Kjell Inge Røkke was re-elected as Chair of the Board for a period of two years and Karen Simon and Kristin Krohn Devold were re-elected as Directors for a period of one year.

The Board of Aker ASA thus consists of the following shareholder-elected directors:

  • Kjell Inge Røkke (Chair)
  • Frank Ove Reite (Deputy Chair)
  • Karen Simon (Director)
  • Kristin Krohn Devold (Director)

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.akerasa.com

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--minutes-of-annual-general-meeting-2024,c3962374

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3962374/2737866.pdf

Protokoll fra generalforsamling 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3962374/bdb817731b2ecf41.pdf

Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-minutes-of-annual-general-meeting-2024-302119353.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.