Aker ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2024

OSLO, Norway, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Aker ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the AGM that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 22 March 2024.

It was resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 15.50 per share for 2023. The dividend is payable to shareholders holding shares in the Company as per 17 April 2024. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 18 April 2024. The dividend will be paid on or about 29 April 2024. The AGM also resolved to grant Aker ASA's Board of Directors an authorization to resolve additional dividend during 2024 based on the 2023 accounts.

The AGM elected three shareholder-appointed directors to the Board. Kjell Inge Røkke was re-elected as Chair of the Board for a period of two years and Karen Simon and Kristin Krohn Devold were re-elected as Directors for a period of one year.

The Board of Aker ASA thus consists of the following shareholder-elected directors:

Kjell Inge Røkke (Chair)

Frank Ove Reite (Deputy Chair)

Karen Simon (Director)

Kristin Krohn Devold (Director)

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.akerasa.com

