Loar Holdings, LLC: Loar Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Loar Holdings Inc. ("Loar") announced today that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, the underwriters are expected to have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $24 and $26 per share. Loar has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LOAR."

Loar intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for repayment of borrowings outstanding under its credit agreement and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book runners for the proposed offering and Moelis is acting as joint book runner. Citigroup and RBC are additionally acting as book runners.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; and Moelis & Company LLC, Attention: Melissa Mariaschin, Managing Director and Head of Distribution, Capital Markets, 399 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10022.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Loar's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the proposed initial public offering, including the size of such offering, the price range, the plan to list on the New York Stock Exchange and the expected use of proceeds from the offering. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions, the SEC's review process, and other factors relating to Loar's business described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus included in the registration statement, in the form last filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Ian McKillop

Loar Group Investor Relations

IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Holdings, LLC

