Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 91,246 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 8, 2024, up to and including April 12, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
April 8, 2024
400
223.6250
ARCX
April 8, 2024
29
223.5300
BATS
April 8, 2024
82
223.9400
XASE
April 8, 2024
500
223.8120
XNAS
April 8, 2024
13,184
223.7988
XNYS
April 9, 2024
437
221.2200
ARCX
April 9, 2024
46
223.2500
BATS
April 9, 2024
98
221.4900
XCIS
April 9, 2024
600
221.9300
XNAS
April 9, 2024
17,109
221.6748
XNYS
April 10, 2024
603
219.9088
ARCX
April 10, 2024
28
220.0300
EDGA
April 10, 2024
98
218.2200
IEXG
April 10, 2024
100
216.7400
XCIS
April 10, 2024
500
220.4960
XNAS
April 10, 2024
16,604
219.7892
XNYS
April 11, 2024
582
217.8093
ARCX
April 11, 2024
100
217.4500
BATS
April 11, 2024
9
218.2100
BATY
April 11, 2024
91
218.2200
CDRG
April 11, 2024
20
217.9900
EDGX
April 11, 2024
1,430
217.7592
XNAS
April 11, 2024
19,716
217.4993
XNYS
April 12, 2024
600
216.3983
ARCX
April 12, 2024
94
216.1700
BATS
April 12, 2024
3
216.1500
BATY
April 12, 2024
65
215.7600
EDGA
April 12, 2024
1,200
216.3942
XNAS
April 12, 2024
16,918
216.4754
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,794,187.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,376,995. The figure of 202,376,995 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
