MustGrow Biologics to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 9:30 AM (Local Time - PST). Colin Bletsky, MustGrow's COO, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion. One-on-one meetings will be held the following day, Thursday, May 2, 2024.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time (9:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50185

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with MustGrow, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic biocontrol and biofertility products by harnessing the natural defense mechanism and organic materials of the mustard plant to sustainably protect the global food supply and help farmers feed the world. MustGrow and its leading global partners -- Bayer, Janssen PMP (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg -- are developing mustard-based organic solutions for applications in biocontrol to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals in preplant soil treatment and weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation. Bayer has a commercial agreement to develop and commercialize MustGrow's biocontrol soil applications in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Concurrently, with new formulations derived from food-grade mustard, the Company is pursuing the adoption and use of its first registered and OMRI Listed® product, TerraSanteTM, in key U.S. states. Over 150 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection and yield enhancements. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented liquid technologies could be applied through injection, standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. MustGrow has approximately 51.6 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 54.1 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact Information

Corey Giasson

Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

info@mustgrow.ca

Graham Farrell

+1 647 530 1430

130 King St. W Suite 1900 Toronto ON

graham.farrell@harbor-access.com

MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements MustGrow makes regarding: MustGrow's presentation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase, including the location, timing, and content of such presentation; Colin Bletsky's attendance and role at such presentation; and the ability for investors to book one-on-one meetings with MustGrow. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include market receptivity to investor relations activities as well as those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.

Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2024 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205743

SOURCE: MustGrow Biologics Corp.