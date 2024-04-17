Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), announces that the Company will implement the consolidation of its common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation") effective as of April 19, 2024.

The Company name will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 72942L400 and the new ISIN number will be CA72942L4001 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

The total issued and outstanding number of Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 10,294,845, subject to rounding for fractional Shares.

No fractional Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share in connection with the Consolidation, the fractional Share will be cancelled if it is less than one-half (1/2) of a Share, and will be changed to one whole Share if that fractional Share is equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) of a Share.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, if any, will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Registered shareholders who hold physical Share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation Share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. in exchange for new Share certificates representing Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. Shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells Cyber Security solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services - aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyber-attacks. For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Ali Hakimzadeh

Executive Chairman

ali@sequoiapartners.ca

604.306.5720

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

