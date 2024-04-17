Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that it has secured a second real-estate location for Joey Turks ("Joey Turks") a fast casual restaurant serving delicious original Caribbean Island recipes that is a 100% owned subsidiary of Happy Belly Food Group.

"On April 3we announced the signing of the first ever franchisee for Joey Turks Island Grill, and today just two weeks later we are pleased to announce that we have secured a real estate location for our franchisee in the city of Scarborough. This will become the second location in Ontario for Joey Turks Island Grill with anticipated grand opening to be in Q3, 2024", said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.





Joey Turks

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/205815_b82f4ecd24bb6a8a_002full.jpg

"Today is a proud moment for Happy Belly Food Group. The signing of real-estate for our first franchisee for Joey Turks shows our ability to rapidly execute and deliver on our accelerated growth plan for our brands. In just over nine (9) months we have launched the brand, opened our first corporate location, signed a 30-unit Area Development agreement, signed a franchisee, and secured its real estate. These are tremendous accomplishments in a short period of time, and this brand is just getting started".

Scarborough, situated in the eastern part of Toronto, is a vibrant and diverse city with a rich cultural tapestry. It is one of the largest and most populous areas in the Greater Toronto Area and boasts a mosaic of neighborhoods. Its cultural diversity is evident in its culinary scene, where you can find delicious flavors from foods around the globe in its numerous restaurants and eateries. Scarborough also celebrates its multicultural heritage through festivals and events, showcasing its deep roots in Caribbean and island culture. A perfect location to expand on the Island flavours of Joey Turks Island Grill.

"As progress unfolds, we look forward to revealing specifics about our initial real estate location(s). Our overarching strategy has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands within the food sector. Anticipating the continued rollout of our franchising initiative, we expect these new franchised locations to contribute to the company's overall revenue and profitability."

About Joey Turks Island Grill

Joey Turks is your flavorful journey through the islands of the Caribbean, where the warmth and soul of every irresistible bite awaits. Our mission is to unlock the potential for widespread appreciation of authentic Island cuisine through a growing chain of island inspired restaurants. Joey Turks offers a tantalizing island-inspired menu, featuring a diverse array of dishes bursting with irresistible flavors. From savory jerk chicken and succulent island beef stew our menu captures the essence of the islands in every bite. Come Taste Paradise!

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/205815_b82f4ecd24bb6a8a_003full.jpg

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Founder, Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com

If you wish to contact us please call: (604) 737-2303



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205815

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.