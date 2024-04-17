Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for indications in virology and immunology, today announced that data from the company's SPRINT (SARS-Cov-2 PRotease INhibitor Treatment) study of EDP-235 has been accepted for a poster presentation at ESCMID Global 2024 (formerly ECCMID) being held April 27-30 in Barcelona, Spain.

The poster presentation includes primary and post-hoc analyses from the double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of EDP-235, a 3CL protease inhibitor, in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adults with mild or moderate COVID-19 who were not at high risk for severe disease.

Poster Title: "Efficacy and Safety of EDP-235 in Non-Hospitalized Adults with Mild or Moderate COVID-19: Results from the Phase 2 SPRINT Study"

Abstract Number: 02980

Poster Number:PO423

Day: April 27, 2024

Time:12:00 p.m. CEST 6:00 a.m. ET

Session Location: Poster Area

Session Title: COVID-19 (incl virology, epidemiology, evolution, immune response, diagnosis, treatment, vaccination, prevention, response and societal impact)

Presenter: Scott T. Rottinghaus, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The scientific program for ESCMID Global 2024 can be found at https://www.eccmid.org/scientific-programme

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology. Enanta's research and development programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and the company has previously advanced clinical-stage compounds for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing chronic hepatitis C virus infection (HCV) and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the trade names MAVYRET(U.S.) and MAVIRET(ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta's royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta's operations. Please visit http://www.enanta.com for more information.

