Pulsate, provider of mobile-first engagement solutions that deepen digital banking relationships and cut through noise in consumers' moments of need, has been awarded 2024 "New CUSO of the Year" from the National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations (NACUSO) at the NACUSO Network Conference in Orlando, Fla.

The CUSO Awards recognize CUSOs with stories of great accomplishments and innovation that push for advancements within the credit union industry. NACUSO's award committee evaluates each nominee before selecting four CUSOs to award for their cooperative efforts.

"Winning 'New CUSO of the Year' is a tremendous honor for Pulsate as this award not only validates our dedication to serving the unique needs of credit unions, but also inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital member engagement," said Sarah Martin, CEO of Pulsate. "We are grateful to NACUSO for their support and recognition, and we look forward to continuing our mission of driving meaningful growth and success for credit unions everywhere."

Pulsate offers data-driven digital engagement solutions tailored for financial institutions, helping them build lasting connections and boost profitability in today's mobile-driven world. With an intuitive, user-friendly platform, FIs can create personalized, targeted campaigns that seamlessly integrate into existing mobile and online banking environments. By delivering timely, relevant outreach through various digital channels, Pulsate empowers FIs to survive and thrive in a competitive banking landscape while enhancing loyalty, retention and deposit growth.

At the conference, Martin also participated in a panel titled, "From Mind Share to Wallet Share: How Tech is Driving Loyalty and Growth," exploring how credit unions are navigating the critical balance between digital transformation and member loyalty to remain competitive and relevant. In this session, Martin and other industry experts discussed innovative strategies, such as personalization at scale and data analytics, that enable credit unions to deepen member engagement, improve retention rates and drive sustainable growth across various product lines, ensuring they stay ahead in the rapidly evolving financial industry.

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized consumer engagement platform, enabling customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their digital channels with data-driven, personalized, localized and relevant mobile marketing communications. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers. Learn more at www.pulsatehq.com.

