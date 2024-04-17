Armis creates the first true AI-driven Cyber Threat Exposure Management platform as it builds AI Cybersecurity powerhouse

Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, today announced it has acquired Silk Security, the leading platform for cyber risk prioritization and remediation.

Armis has acquired Silk Security for a total of $150M, and will integrate the Silk Platform into the Armis Centrix AI based Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation solution to supercharge its capabilities and now be able to provide security teams with a consolidated view of security findings that encompass all sources of data from on prem devices to cloud compute, code, and application security tools, and fully manage and automate remediation.

"Global enterprises and governments need a platform that can address the entire lifecycle of cybersecurity threats," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder, Armis. "Given today's complicated, dynamic threat landscape, legacy technologies and point solutions are no longer fit for purpose. To ensure the entire attack surface is both defended and managed in real time, organizations need a comprehensive solution that quantifies and reduces risk continually through the ability to prioritize and remediate the most important security findings at any given time, in any environment."

Silk Security was founded in 2022 by three security professionals: Yoav Nathaniel, CEO, Or Priel, CPO and Bar Katz, CTO, who all saw first-hand how frustrating the current process of alert remediation is for practitioners, operational teams, and business stakeholders. Silk Security raised $12.5M from Insight Partners, the Crowdstrike Falcon fund and Hetz Ventures.

"We are extremely excited to be joining forces with Armis and to have the opportunity to bring our technology into the Armis solution stack. Organizations across the world are struggling to address increasing concerns about security risks to ensure business continuity. These concerns can be resolved by creating proactive strategies to identify, manage and reduce those risks," said Yoav Nathaniel, CEO and Co-Founder, Silk Security. "Customers of Silk Security and Armis are going to have an accelerated advantage in the use of our technology with this unprecedented integration, benefiting from a holistic approach for exposure management that works even for the most complex organizations."

By acquiring Silk Security, Armis Centrix will now encompass all sources of data including from on prem devices to code, cloud and application security tools. This will provide security and developer teams with a consolidated view into any security findings and will empower them to manage the remediation process in an effective way.

This most recent acquisition completes Armis' strategy of building a comprehensive platform that can see, protect and manage all assets and devices anywhere in the organization's digital footprint. Over the past 8 years Armis has engineered and developed its AI-Powered Armis Centrix platform to address all facets of cyber threat exposure management. From asset discovery and management through to vulnerability discovery, prioritization and now remediation.

About Armis

Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from ground to cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

