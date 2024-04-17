Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Welcomes Andrew Prelea as Strategic Advisor to Enhance Operational Expansion and Production

WARREN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC), a leader in the mining and natural resources sector, is excited to announce that Andrew Prelea, CEO of VAST Resources PLC, is joining as a strategic advisor. With his extensive experience and a track record of successful project expansions. Mr. Prelea will bring his extensive experience and strategic insights to Sidney Resources as it aims to expand its operations and increase production capabilities.

Andrew Prelea's illustrious career in the mining industry, marked by significant achievements at VAST Resources, where he played a pivotal role in the expansion and development of profitable mining projects across various geographies, makes him an invaluable addition to the Sidney Resources team. His expertise in project development, operational efficiency, and market expansion will be instrumental as Sidney Resources seeks to enhance its footprint in the mining sector.

Mr. Prelea's arrival provides unparalleled guidance and is an invaluable asset to our team. His wealth of experience, particularly in optimizing processing circuits to extract maximum yields from intricate ore varieties, perfectly complements our endeavors in the Warren District and Walla Walla projects. Teaming up Mr. Prelea's expertise alongside Mike Irish adds substantial value for our shareholders, particularly in the intricate process of recovering gold and other precious metals from ore.

As we transition from a small-scale testing mill to a fully-fledged production facility capable of processing 100 to 200 tons per day, Mr. Prelea's involvement ensures meticulous design, minimizing the risk of errors. His adeptness in crafting outtake agreements safeguards the company's interests, crucially addressing challenges like the nugget effect and other anomalies discovered during testing and smelting processes.

For our long-term viability, the critical phase of milling operations demands precision. With Mr. Prelea's guidance, we are already exploring enhancements to our test mill, including the integration of a Nelson Gravity Concentrator to bolster recovery rates and mitigate challenges posed by the high silver content in concentrates and tailings. Every step forward, including our underground expansion plans, benefits immensely from Mr. Prelea's collaborative expertise, ensuring our strategies align seamlessly with long-term objectives that increase yield for all shareholders.

Western Frontier's innovative spiral decline, one of our meticulous site development plans, exemplifies our commitment to operational excellence. This design not only optimizes underground operations, but also allows for uninterrupted winter operations without surface transportation. With Mr. Prelea's involvement, we are not just devising plans to extract ore but also crafting facilities and strategies to do so with increasing efficacy, ultimately delivering precious metals to market with precision and cost-effectiveness.

"Andrew's appointment as an advisor comes at a crucial time when Sidney Resources is poised for significant growth and expansion," said Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO of Sidney Resources Corporation. "His proven track record and forward-thinking approach in the mining industry align perfectly with our strategic goals. We are confident that his contributions will be a major asset in our journey towards becoming a leading player in the global mining market."

In his advisory role, Mr. Prelea will focus on optimizing operational processes, identifying new business opportunities, connecting the company with international equipment suppliers for operational expansion, and guiding the strategic direction of the company's expansion efforts. His insights will also play a critical role in enhancing Sidney Resources' production methodologies and sustainability practices.

"I am excited to guide Sidney Resources Corporation and contribute to its vision of strategic growth and operational excellence," said Andrew Prelea. "I look forward to working closely with the team to drive the company's expansion initiatives and build on its strong foundation to achieve new heights in the mining industry."

Sidney Resources Corporation is committed to advancing its operations with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. The addition of Andrew Prelea to the advisory team underscores the company's dedication to employing the best expertise in the field to guide its strategic decisions and operational advancements.

About Sidney Resources Corporation: Sidney Resources Corporation is a publicly traded entity on the OTC markets under the symbol SDRC. Specializing in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, Sidney Resources is dedicated to sustainable practices and maximizing value for its stakeholders.

Sidney Resources Corporation is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations' ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

