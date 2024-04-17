Anzeige
Gwatney Chevrolet to Host Car Seat Check-Up Event With Arkansas Children's Hospital

In collaboration with Arkansas Children's Hospital, Gwatney Chevrolet is hosting a Car Seat Check-Up event on Saturday, April 20.

JACKSONVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / In collaboration with Arkansas Children's Hospital, Gwatney Chevrolet is hosting a Car Seat Check-Up event on Saturday, April 20.

At the free event, visitors can expect to receive important car seat safety information and have their car seats checked by a Certified Car Seat Technician. Children must be present for the car seat check-up.

"Safety is important to us, so we're doing our part to ensure parents are equipped with the knowledge to use car seats safely and effectively," says Christian Gwatney.

The event will take place at Gwatney Chevrolet, which is located at 1301 TP White Drive in Jacksonville. It begins at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until noon.

For questions, call Arkansas Children's Child Passenger Safety Education at (501) 364-3400.

Contact Information

Christian Gwatney
Owner/Operator
christian@gogwatney.com
(501) 982-2102

Related Files

GWA press release - car seat checkup event

SOURCE: Gwatney Chevrolet

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
