New leaders will focus on driving growth and innovation for customers in the banking and legal sectors

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, today announced Atul Dubey as General Manager of its Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business, part of its Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. Suzanne Konstance will succeed Dubey as General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S, part of the company's Legal Regulatory division, effective May 1.

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer CP ESG, commented: "Atul's deep understanding of the financial regulatory and risk landscape will be critical strengths as he takes this global leadership role for Wolters Kluwer FRR, driving growth and relentless innovation for our clients."

Wolters Kluwer FRR's award-winning OneSumX suite of solutions support financial institutions through innovative technology that enables and empowers clients to stay compliant with everchanging regulatory requirements, manage uncertainty through financial risk management offerings and drive efficiency.

"Serving over 800 customers in 40 countries, OneSumX for FRR has a significant global role in the financial services ecosystem," Dubey commented. "I look forward to working with Karen and the talented team to drive product enhancement and innovation, delivering value to our clients, partners and regulators."

Dubey joined Wolters Kluwer in 2016 as Chief Strategy Officer, with a strong background in institutional banking, having held senior leadership roles at Citigroup, S&P Global and Booz Allen.

Martin O'Malley, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory: "I am grateful for Atul's incisive leadership, which has seen our solutions, services and customers thrive during a period of unparalleled transformation for our industry. At the same time, I am excited to welcome Suzanne to our division. Her deep industry expertise, commitment to innovation and experience in creating vibrant team cultures will continue to push our U.S. business to new heights."

Konstance held leadership positions in Wolters Kluwer for eight years, in which she built a strong track record in product management, strategy and go-to-market. She most recently served as Vice President Segment Leader of Lien Solutions for the Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions business unit a part of the company's Financial Corporate Compliance (FCC) division. She successfully engaged in launching AI-enabled products to transform the business while managing to achieve an above-market growth rate. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, Konstance held senior roles at Pitney Bowes, Citibank, and MetLife.

"By combining unparalleled domain expertise with the latest AI-driven technology, Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S. is uniquely positioned to help today's legal professionals achieve measurable efficiencies and gain valuable insights," Konstance said. "I am eager to begin collaborating with this dynamic team as we chart a path toward continued growth."

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S. is a leading provider of information, business intelligence, and regulatory and legal workflow solutions for legal, corporate, and compliance professionals across several industries. Legisway, Wolters Kluwer's award-winning and all-in-one SaaS legal information and contract management solution for corporate legal departments, recently launched new AI-enhanced functionality, accelerating the contract review process by enabling legal departments to effortlessly query their contracts using advanced natural language processing.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240417358923/en/

Contacts:

Media

Sarah Whybrow

Associate Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Mob: +44 7855 186713

sarah.whybrow@wolterskluwer.com

Frank Ready

Manager, External Communications

Legal Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Office: 717-205-3647

Email: Frank.Ready@wolterskluwer.com