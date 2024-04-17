Kuros Biosciences AG
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, April 17, 2024 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, held its Annual General Meeting today.
The Annual General Meeting approved the Annual Report, the Annual Financial Statements, and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2023 and took note of the Reports of the Auditors. Shareholders granted discharge to the Board and the Executive Committee, voted in favor of the proposed appropriation of the Annual Results, and approved the compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Clemens van Blitterswijk was re-elected as Chairman and Joost de Bruijn as well as Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Board. Scott Bruder did not stand for re-election. Albert Arp and Chris Fair (CEO) were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Clemens van Blitterswijk and Oliver Walker were re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee and Albert Arp was elected as a new member of the Compensation Committee. The law firm Keller AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent Proxy. PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, Basel, were re-elected for another one-year term as Kuros' auditor.
The Annual General Meeting further approved, with the required 2/3 majority, adjustments to the articles of association. Adjustments included the introduction of a Capital Band and the increase of the Conditional Share Capital for Employees, Persons of Comparable Positions and Board Members.
The Annual General Meeting took place at JED Events, Zürcherstrasse 39E, 8952 Schlieren (Zurich). 22'284'902 shares or 60.4% of a total of 36,896,008 shares were represented.
