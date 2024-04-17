Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos Demonstrates Fully Virtualized SATCOM Ground System for U.S. Army Futures Command Over SES's O3b MEO Constellation

Together the companies showcase technology capable of supporting multi-orbit, multi-mission satellite ground operations

SAN DIEGO and LUXEMBOURG, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, and SES, a leader in global content connectivity solutions, successfully executed a fully virtualized satellite communications (SATCOM) ground system demonstration for the U.S. Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command, both announced today.



Kratos and SES successfully showed a flexible network architecture facilitating simultaneous communication pathways for resilient SATCOM. This virtualized and containerized architecture enables soldiers to position their radio frequency (RF) hardware and software-defined hubs anywhere globally. In an industry first, the demonstration showed seamless operation supporting satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) on a "make-before-break" mode over SES's O3b MEO satellite network. Make-before-break is an essential capability for MEO and LEO satellite constellations referring to the ability to transfer communication sessions while the user transverses the coverage areas of different satellites.

The demonstration employed a remote terminal in Port St. Lucie, U.S., and a gateway in Lima, Peru, which connected to a software-defined Kratos OpenSpace® vStar hub system located more than 3,000 miles away in Virginia, U.S., all orchestrated and conducted over SES's O3b satellite network.

Military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) networks increasingly will need to support multiple missions and employ multi-orbit satellite networks while reacting far more quickly than today's hardware-based ground system. Kratos OpenSpace® Platform is the industry's only commercially available, fully software-defined satellite ground system that provides the necessary reliability and agility needed for these modern operations. System efficiency was further enhanced by hosting the container-based OpenSpace hub on public cloud resources provided by SES.

Chris Badgett, Vice President of Technology for Kratos Space, said, "As employed in this demonstration, OpenSpace is the first to leverage containers to orchestrate the transfer of communication sessions in a standards-based, open, COTS platform environment. Using a containerized architecture for this make-before-break handover is a significant advancement in SATCOM technology and shows how Kratos is leading SATCOM ground modernization by using commercial capabilities, including software and generic x86 servers, to streamline and enhance hub, gateway and remote terminals."

Saba Wehbe, Senior Vice President, Service Engineering and Delivery of SES, said, "SES's software reconfigurable approach will future-proof ground systems and simplify the interoperability of multi-constellation, multi-orbit, multi-platform satellite services as well as standards-based integration with terrestrial networks. Showcasing a resilient software-defined network, characterized by the flexibility and agility critical to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) SATCOM modernization efforts, reinforces the importance of these features."

Funding for this project was through the Network Cross-Functional Team (N-CFT) established by the Army Futures Command.

About Kratos OpenSpace

Kratos' OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace SpectralNet for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit http://KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc..

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates the world's only geosynchronous orbit and medium earth orbit.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

For further information, please contact:

For Kratos: Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com

For SES: Suzanne Ong

External Communications SES

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com