WKN: A2QBX7 | ISIN: US98422D1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XPA
Tradegate
17.04.24
14:47 Uhr
6,920 Euro
+0,200
+2,98 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XPENG INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XPENG INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8606,92015:08
6,8806,94015:06
17.04.2024
XPeng Inc.: XPENG Files 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 17, 2024. The annual report can be accessed on XPENG's investor relations website at https://ir.xiaopeng.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@xiaopeng.com or Investor Relations Department at XPeng Inc., No. 8 Songgang Road, Changxing Street, Cencun, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, PRC.

About XPENG
XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Contacts:
For Investor Enquiries:
IR Department
XPeng Inc.
Email: ir@xiaopeng.com

Jenny Cai
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1 212 481 2050 / +86 10 6508 0677
Email: xpeng@tpg-ir.com

For Media Enquiries:
PR Department
XPeng Inc.
Email: pr@xiaopeng.com

Source: XPeng Inc.


