Earnings Summary
(in thousands except per share data)
1Q
4Q
1Q
Net income
$18,679
$18,659
$19,313
Earnings per share
$1.04
$1.04
$1.08
Earnings per share - diluted
$1.04
$1.04
$1.08
Return on average assets
|1.30%
1.30%
1.44%
Return on average equity
10.61%
10.98%
12.03%
Efficiency ratio
4.94%
|55.74%
55.29%
Tangible common equity
|11.10%
11.16%
10.82%
Dividends declared per share
$0.46
$0.46
$0.44
Book value per share
$39.28
$39.01
$36.54
Weighted average shares
17,926
17,901
17,872
Weighted average shares - diluted
17,943
17,926
|17,884
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI) achieved earnings for the first quarter 2024 of $18.7 million, or $1.04 per basic share, compared to $18.7 million, or $1.04 per basic share, earned during the fourth quarter 2023 and $19.3 million, or $1.08 per basic share, earned during the first quarter 2023. Total revenue was $2.0 million above prior quarter and $1.1 million above prior year same quarter. Net interest revenue increased $0.6 million compared to prior quarter but decreased $0.3 million compared to prior year same quarter, and noninterest income increased $1.4 million compared to prior quarter and $1.5 million compared to prior year same quarter. Our provision for credit losses for the quarter increased $0.8 million from prior quarter and $1.5 million from prior year fourth quarter. Noninterest expense increased $0.6 million compared to prior quarter and $0.3 million compared to prior year same quarter. Noninterest expense and tax expense were impacted by an accounting method change (ASU No. 2023-02), which is intended to improve the accounting and disclosures for investments in tax credit structures. Historically, the amortization expense related to our tax credits has been booked to noninterest expense. Beginning in January 2024, the amortization expense is now booked to tax expense. Our total amortization expense related to tax credits was $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
1st Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net interest income for the quarter of $43.6 million was $0.6 million above prior quarter but $0.3 million below prior year same quarter, as our net interest margin increased 4 basis points from prior quarter but decreased 26 basis points from prior year same quarter.
- Provision for credit losses at $2.7 million for the quarter increased $0.8 million from prior quarter and $1.5 million from prior year same quarter.
- Our loan portfolio at $4.2 billion increased $110.3 million, an annualized 10.9%, from December 31, 2023 and $383.8 million, or 10.2%, from March 31, 2023.
- We had net loan charge-offs of $1.6 million, or 0.16% of average loans annualized, for the first quarter 2024 compared to $1.0 million, or 0.10% of average loans annualized, for the fourth quarter 2023 and $0.4 million for the first quarter 2023.
- Our total nonperforming loans increased to $15.9 million at March 31, 2024 from $14.0 million at December 31, 2023 and $12.2 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets at $17.1 million increased $1.5 million from December 31, 2023 and $2.1 million from March 31, 2024.
- Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $5.0 billion increased $69.1 million, or an annualized 5.6%, from December 31, 2023 and $266.7 million, or 5.6% from March 31, 2023.
- Shareholders' equity at $707.7 million increased $5.5 million, or an annualized 3.2%, during the quarter and $50.9 million, or 7.7%, from March 31, 2023.
- Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $15.1 million was $1.4 million, or 10.3%, above prior quarter and $1.5 million, or 10.6%, above prior year same quarter.
- Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $32.2 million was $0.6 million, or 1.9%, above prior quarter and $0.3 million, or 1.0%, above prior year same quarter.
Net Interest Income
Percent Change
1Q 2024 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
1Q
4Q
2023
1Q
4Q
1Q
Components of net interest income
Income on earning assets
$75,002
$73,329
$60,995
2.3%
23.0%
Expense on interest bearing liabilities
31,411
30,354
17,079
3.5%
83.9%
Net interest income
43,591
42,975
43,916
1.4%
(0.7%)
TEQ
294
297
298
(1.0%)
(1.3%)
Net interest income, tax equivalent
$43,885
$43,272
$44,214
1.4%
(0.7%)
Average yield and rates paid:
Earning assets yield
5.55%
5.43%
4.84%
2.2%
14.7%
Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities
3.35%
3.27%
2.06%
2.4%
62.6%
Gross interest margin
2.20%
2.16%
2.78%
1.9%
(20.9%)
Net interest margin
3.23%
3.19%
3.49%
1.3%
(7.4%)
Average balances:
Investment securities
$1,148,014
$1,144,078
$1,251,948
0.3%
(8.3%)
Loans
$4,096,866
$4,022,547
$3,739,443
1.8%
9.6%
Earning assets
$5,458,075
$5,377,827
$5,131,385
1.5%
6.4%
Interest-bearing liabilities
$3,773,513
$3,687,660
$3,362,331
2.3%
12.2%
Net interest income for the quarter of $43.6 million was $0.6 million above prior quarter but $0.3 million below prior year same quarter. Our net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, at 3.23% increased 4 basis points from prior quarter but decreased 26 basis points from prior year same quarter. Our average earning assets increased $80.2 million from prior quarter and $326.7 million from prior year same quarter. Our yield on average earning assets increased 12 basis points from prior quarter and 71 basis points from prior year same quarter, and our cost of funds increased 8 basis points from prior quarter and 129 basis points from prior year same quarter.
Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 82.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 81.8% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 79.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Noninterest Income
Percent Change
1Q 2024 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
1Q
4Q
1Q
4Q
1Q
Deposit related fees
$7,011
$7,312
$7,287
(4.1%)
(3.8%)
Trust revenue
3,517
3,318
3,079
6.0%
14.2%
Gains on sales of loans
45
54
121
(16.7%)
(62.8%)
Loan related fees
1,352
467
845
189.5%
60.0%
Bank owned life insurance revenue
1,292
816
858
58.3%
50.6%
Brokerage revenue
490
285
348
71.9%
40.8%
Other
1,427
1,473
1,144
(3.1%)
24.7%
Total noninterest income
$15,134
$13,725
$13,682
10.3%
10.6%
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $15.1 million was $1.4 million, or 10.3%, above prior quarter and $1.5 million, or 10.6%, above prior year same quarter. The quarter over quarter increase included a $0.9 million increase in loan related fees, a $0.5 million increase in bank owned life insurance revenue, a $0.2 million increase in trust revenue, and a $0.2 million increase in brokerage revenue, partially offset by $0.3 million decrease in deposit related fees. The year over year increase included a $0.5 million increase in loan related fees, a $0.4 million increase in bank owned life insurance revenue, and a $0.4 million increase in trust revenue. The increase in loan related fees resulted from the fluctuation in the fair market value of our mortgage servicing rights.
Noninterest Expense
Percent Change
1Q 2024 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
1Q
4Q
1Q
4Q
1Q
Salaries
$13,036
$13,163
$12,633
(1.0%)
3.2%
Employee benefits
7,086
5,282
6,275
34.2%
12.9%
Net occupancy and equipment
3,028
3,045
3,028
(0.6%)
(0.0%)
Data processing
2,518
2,630
2,303
(4.3%)
9.3%
Legal and professional fees
832
900
816
(7.6%)
2.0%
Advertising and marketing
577
923
820
(37.5%)
(29.6%)
Taxes other than property and payroll
442
421
432
5.0%
2.3%
Other
4,701
5,264
5,583
(10.7%)
(15.8%)
Total noninterest expense
$32,220
$31,628
$31,890
1.9%
1.0%
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $32.2 million was $0.6 million, or 1.9%, above prior quarter and $0.3 million, or 1.0%, above prior year same quarter. The increase in noninterest expense quarter over quarter included a $1.7 million increase in personnel expense, partially offset by decreases in other direct expenses ($0.7 million) and advertising expense ($0.2 million). The increase in personnel expense included a $1.0 million increase in bonuses and incentives and a $0.7 million increase in the cost of group medical and life insurance benefits. The decrease in other direct expenses was the result of the accounting change related to the amortization of tax credits discussed above. The increase year over year primarily resulted from a $1.2 million increase in personnel expense, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in other direct expenses related to the amortization of tax credits. The year over year increase in personnel expense included a $0.4 million increase in salaries and a $0.7 million increase in the cost of group medical and life insurance benefits.
Balance Sheet Review
Total Loans
Percent Change
1Q 2024 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
1Q
4Q
1Q
4Q
1Q
Commercial nonresidential real estate
$813,904
$778,637
$750,498
4.5%
8.4%
Commercial residential real estate
456,585
417,943
385,328
9.2%
18.5%
Hotel/motel
416,759
395,765
348,876
5.3%
19.5%
Other commercial
397,922
391,390
392,398
1.7%
1.4%
Total commercial
2,085,170
1,983,735
1,877,100
5.1%
11.1%
Residential mortgage
955,616
937,524
846,435
1.9%
12.9%
Home equity loans/lines
151,577
147,036
124,096
3.1%
22.1%
Total residential
1,107,193
1,084,560
970,531
2.1%
14.1%
Consumer indirect
813,005
823,505
772,570
(1.3%)
5.2%
Consumer direct
155,807
159,106
157,158
(2.1%)
(0.9%)
Total consumer
968,812
982,611
929,728
(1.4%)
4.2%
Total loans
$4,161,175
$4,050,906
$3,777,359
2.7%
10.2%
Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements
Percent Change
1Q 2024 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
1Q
4Q
1Q
4Q
1Q
Non-interest bearing deposits
$1,274,583
$1,260,690
$1,409,839
1.1%
(9.6%)
Interest bearing deposits
Interest checking
131,227
123,927
120,678
5.9%
8.7%
Money market savings
1,608,849
1,525,537
1,408,314
5.5%
14.2%
Savings accounts
543,338
535,063
642,232
1.5%
(15.4%)
Time deposits
1,226,273
1,279,405
962,361
(4.2%)
27.4%
Repurchase agreements
234,671
225,245
208,777
4.2%
12.4%
Total interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements
3,744,358
3,689,177
3,342,362
1.5%
12.0%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
$5,018,941
$4,949,867
$4,752,201
1.4%
5.6%
CTBI's total assets at $5.9 billion as of March 31, 2024 increased $80.6 million, or 5.6% annualized, from December 31, 2023 and $320.9 million, or 5.8%, from March 31, 2023. Loans outstanding at $4.2 billion increased $110.3 million, an annualized 10.9%, from December 31, 2023 and $383.8 million, or 10.2%, from March 31, 2023. The increase in loans from prior quarter included a $101.4 million increase in the commercial loan portfolio, a $22.6 million increase in the residential loan portfolio, partially offset by a $10.5 million decrease in the indirect consumer loan portfolio and a $3.3 million decrease in the consumer direct loan portfolio. CTBI's investment portfolio decreased $51.8 million, or an annualized 17.9%, from December 31, 2023 and $128.4 million, or 10.3%, from March 31, 2023. Deposits in other banks increased $24.9 million from prior quarter and $62.3 million from March 31, 2023. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $5.0 billion increased $69.1 million, or an annualized 5.6%, from December 31, 2023 and $266.7 million, or 5.6% from March 31, 2023. CTBI is not dependent on any one customer or group of customers for their source of deposits. As of March 31, 2024, no one customer accounted for more than 2.25% of our $5.0 billion in deposits. Only three customer relationships accounted for more than 1% each.
Shareholders' equity at $707.7 million increased $5.5 million, or an annualized 3.2%, during the quarter and $50.9 million, or 7.7%, from March 31, 2023. Net unrealized losses on securities, net of deferred taxes, were $106.9 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $103.3 million at December 31, 2023 and $112.4 million at March 31, 2023. In addition, we had a cumulative effect impact related to the adoption of ASU No. 2023-02, discussed above, that reduced retained earnings by $2.0 million. CTBI's annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of March 31, 2024 was 4.31%.
Asset Quality
Our total nonperforming loans increased to $15.9 million at March 31, 2024 from $14.0 million at December 31, 2023 and $12.2 million at March 31, 2023. Accruing loans 90+ days past due at $11.6 million increased $1.6 million from prior quarter and $5.3 million from March 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at $4.3 million increased $0.3 million from prior quarter but decreased $1.7 million from March 31, 2023. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $12.2 million decreased $3.1 million from prior quarter but increased $0.5 million from March 31, 2023. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss.
We had net loan charge-offs of $1.6 million, or 0.16% of average loans annualized, for the first quarter 2024 compared to $1.0 million, or 0.10% of average loans annualized, for the fourth quarter 2023 and $0.4 million, or 0.05% of average loans annualized for the first quarter 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses
Our provision for credit losses for the quarter increased $0.8 million from prior quarter and $1.5 million from prior year same quarter. Our reserve coverage (allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans) at March 31, 2024 was 319.0% compared to 354.7% at December 31, 2023 and 382.3% at March 31, 2023. Our credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2024 remained at 1.22% from December 31, 2023, down from the 1.24% at March 31, 2023.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. CTBI's actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," and "could." These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; the effects of epidemics, pandemics, or other infectious disease outbreaks; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors' pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations' savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies, regulations, and enforcement actions could affect CTBI's results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.9 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 71 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.
Additional information follows.
|Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|Financial Summary (Unaudited)
|March 31, 2024
|(in thousands except per share data and # of employees)
|Three
|Three
|Three
|Months
|Months
|Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Interest income
$
75,002
$
73,329
$
60,995
|Interest expense
31,411
30,354
17,079
|Net interest income
43,591
42,975
43,916
|Loan loss provision
2,656
1,815
1,116
|Gains on sales of loans
45
54
121
|Deposit related fees
7,011
7,312
7,287
|Trust revenue
3,517
3,318
3,079
|Loan related fees
1,352
467
845
|Securities gains (losses)
371
258
218
|Other noninterest income
2,838
2,316
2,132
|Total noninterest income
15,134
13,725
13,682
|Personnel expense
20,122
18,445
18,908
|Occupancy and equipment
3,028
3,045
3,028
|Data processing expense
2,518
2,630
2,303
|FDIC insurance premiums
642
655
606
|Other noninterest expense
5,910
6,853
7,045
|Total noninterest expense
32,220
31,628
31,890
|Net income before taxes
23,849
23,257
24,592
|Income taxes
5,170
4,598
5,279
|Net income
$
18,679
$
18,659
$
19,313
|Memo: TEQ interest income
$
75,296
$
73,626
$
61,293
|Average shares outstanding
17,926
17,901
17,872
|Diluted average shares outstanding
17,943
17,926
17,884
|Basic earnings per share
$
1.04
$
1.04
$
1.08
|Diluted earnings per share
$
1.04
$
1.04
$
1.08
|Dividends per share
$
0.46
$
0.46
$
0.44
|Average balances:
|Loans
$
4,096,866
$
4,022,547
$
3,739,443
|Earning assets
5,458,075
5,377,827
5,131,385
|Total assets
5,786,515
5,713,977
5,458,067
|Deposits, including repurchase agreements
4,956,820
4,916,208
4,688,103
|Interest bearing liabilities
3,773,513
3,687,660
3,362,331
|Shareholders' equity
708,341
674,349
651,008
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets
1.30
%
1.30
%
1.44
%
|Return on average equity
10.61
%
10.98
%
12.03
%
|Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent)
5.55
%
5.43
%
4.84
%
|Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent)
3.35
%
3.27
%
2.06
%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.23
%
3.19
%
3.49
%
|Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
54.94
%
55.74
%
55.29
%
|Loan charge-offs
$
2,667
$
2,529
$
1,765
|Recoveries
(1,039
)
(1,538
)
(1,351
)
|Net charge-offs
$
1,628
$
991
$
414
|Market Price:
|High
$
44.38
$
45.74
$
47.35
|Low
$
38.44
$
33.91
$
37.31
|Close
$
42.65
$
43.86
$
37.95
|As of
|As of
|As of
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Assets:
|Loans
$
4,161,175
$
4,050,906
$
3,777,359
|Loan loss reserve
(50,571
)
(49,543
)
(46,683
)
|Net loans
4,110,604
4,001,363
3,730,676
|Loans held for sale
57
152
182
|Securities AFS
1,111,505
1,163,724
1,241,080
|Equity securities at fair value
3,529
3,158
2,380
|Other equity investments
9,327
9,599
9,713
|Other earning assets
239,554
214,664
177,209
|Cash and due from banks
55,841
58,833
60,762
|Premises and equipment
46,595
45,311
42,636
|Right of use asset
15,500
15,703
17,037
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible
65,490
65,490
65,490
|Other assets
192,253
191,699
182,155
|Total Assets
$
5,850,255
$
5,769,696
$
5,529,320
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Interest bearing checking
$
131,227
$
123,927
$
120,678
|Savings deposits
2,152,187
2,060,600
2,050,546
|CD's >=$100,000
678,148
704,222
501,557
|Other time deposits
548,125
575,183
460,804
|Total interest bearing deposits
3,509,687
3,463,932
3,133,585
|Noninterest bearing deposits
1,274,583
1,260,690
1,409,839
|Total deposits
4,784,270
4,724,622
4,543,424
|Repurchase agreements
234,671
225,245
208,777
|Other interest bearing liabilities
65,014
65,075
65,254
|Lease liability
16,208
16,393
17,619
|Other noninterest bearing liabilities
42,368
36,153
37,425
|Total liabilities
5,142,531
5,067,488
4,872,499
|Shareholders' equity
707,724
702,208
656,821
|Total Liabilities and Equity
$
5,850,255
$
5,769,696
$
5,529,320
|Ending shares outstanding
18,019
18,000
17,976
|30 - 89 days past due loans
$
12,234
$
15,343
$
11,728
|90 days past due loans
11,550
9,920
6,218
|Nonaccrual loans
4,302
4,048
5,993
|Foreclosed properties
1,266
1,616
2,776
|Community bank leverage ratio
13.74
%
13.69
%
13.71
%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
11.10
%
11.16
%
10.82
%
|FTE employees
945
967
945
