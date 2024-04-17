Position based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Alpega, a global leader in logistics SaaS software, announces its recognition as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS). We believe this acknowledgment underscores Alpega's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the transportation industry. The Gartner report evaluates vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Alpega serves global customers with deployments in all geographies, addressing diverse sectors such as automotive, retail, fast-moving consumer goods, and manufacturing, Alpega places significant emphasis on fostering collaboration with carriers, optimizing transportation procurement, and championing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Backed by a history of exceptional customer retention rates and proactive engagement, Alpega pledges unparalleled support and satisfaction. As the company continues to expand its business, it remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver creative solutions to the problems remaining in the transportation space, solidifying its status as a trusted partner in the ever-evolving domain of logistics. We invite you to learn more about our recognition by accessing the complete Gartner Magic Quadrant report [here].

Alpega CEO, Todd DeLaughter, remarked, "As we celebrate our recognition as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant, we reaffirm our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in transportation management technology. With a customer-centric ethos and an unyielding drive for progress, we are poised to lead the industry towards a future defined by efficiency, sustainability, unparalleled service and most importantly, unlocking business value for our customers."

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Alpega is a leading global logistics SaaS software company committed to providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions that cater to all transport requirements. Our overarching mission is to enable shippers and carriers to navigate today's logistics challenges efficiently through digitalization, thereby driving smarter logistics for a greener tomorrow

Harnessing the extensive assets of our carrier network, Alpega delivers tangible benefits across Execution, Planning, Sourcing, and Payment solutions. As the premier SaaS provider offering Transport Management Systems (TMS) for shippers, alongside an 80,000-strong open carrier network covering approximately 10% of all commercial trucks in Europe, we stand at the forefront of innovation and efficiency. For carriers, our connectivity spans three premier freight exchanges in Europe, with notable leadership in Iberia, Romania, Central, and South-eastern European regions, facilitating seamless matching of freight loads with transportation capacity.

With over three decades of transportation expertise, we empower businesses to streamline their supply chain planning and execution, resulting in reduced costs and enhanced visibility. Alpega's suite of solutions synergistically creates added value for our customers. Our community comprises 80,000 carriers and 200,000 members, electronically interconnected each day to efficiently manage vital transport operations. Operating in 80 countries worldwide, Alpega boasts a diverse team of over 500 professionals representing 31 nationalities.

