Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary 17-Apr-2024 / 12:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Prospectus - Summary DATE: April 15, 2024 Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated May 04, 2023, our application of 15,000,000,000, "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" in the nominal value of 1 Kurus for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total, was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board. Accordingly, the "Summary", which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" in the nominal value of 1 Kurus for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Prospectus - Summary =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 316275 EQS News ID: 1882833 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

