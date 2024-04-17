Sunmaxx PVT, a photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) solar module specialist, has built an automated 50 MW module factory near Dresden, Germany. From pv magazine Germany Sunmaxx has inaugurated a highly automated factory on the site of an existing production facility in Ottendorf-Okrilla, near Dresden, Germany. The German PVT module manufacturer said that the factory has an annual capacity of 50 MW, or 120,000 modules per year. It claimed that it is currently the world's largest PVT production facility. Sunmaxx aims to reach a capacity of 3 GW at an unspecified later stage. The PVT modules from Sunmaxx ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...