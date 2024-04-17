PharmaCord, LLC: PharmaCord Announces Leadership Expansion, Appointing Rob Brown to Chief Growth Officer

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / PharmaCord LLC, a leading provider of patient support services for the pharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Brown as Chief Growth Officer. Brown, who has been a part of the PharmaCord team since June 2021 and served as the Vice President of Strategic Accounts, will now oversee the business development and marketing teams, driving strategic initiatives to accelerate PharmaCord's growth trajectory. As Chief Growth Officer, Brown will develop and execute targeted business development initiatives, deliver innovative solutions, and further solidify PharmaCord's position as the preferred patient services partner.

Rob Brown, Chief Growth Officer, PharmaCord

"Rob has been a driving force behind PharmaCord's success, demonstrating exceptional leadership and vision since joining our team," said Nitin Sahney, founder and CEO of PharmaCord. "His strategic acumen, understanding of the client and proven track record uniquely position him to lead our expansion efforts within the industry."

This appointment is part of PharmaCord's broader investment plan into sales and marketing functions, reflecting a commitment to sustained growth and client-centric excellence.

Brown has over 20 years of experience driving strategic initiatives and supporting the distribution and commercialization design and operations for pharmaceutical and biotech partners. He has successfully delivered operational excellence and market share growth for industry frontrunners such as McKesson, CVS, Omnicare and Cardinal Health. Prior to joining PharmaCord, Brown served as Vice President & General Manager for McKesson's pharmacy services where he had accountability for Biologics specialty pharmacy and RxCrossroads program pharmacy operations. Prior to that, he had direct operational and business development oversight for the commercialization services business of Omnicare Specialty Care Group comprised of RxCrossroads and Advanced Care Scripts.

Brown has a Bachelor of Arts in English from The College of William and Mary.

About PharmaCord

As a patient services provider, PharmaCord works on behalf of drug manufacturers to simplify the patient therapeutic journey. Through a combination of its proprietary PharmaCord Lynk technology suite, exceptionally talented team members and its non-commercial pharmacy PharmaCord Scripts, PharmaCord helps patients enhance their experience accessing and adhering to their critical medications. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com.

