Dominari Holdings Inc.: Dominari Securities LLC Continues Expansion of Its Capital Market Group with Senior Hires

Adds Capital Markets Expert and Best-Selling Author, Steve Kann and Strategic and Financial Advisory Veteran, Andre Peschong, as Managing Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:DOMH) (the "Company") today noted that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC, announced that it has further expanded its practice with the addition of Steve Kann and Andre Peschong as Managing Directors.

Mr. Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, commented, "The breadth and depth of experience that Steve and Andre bring to the team will be extremely valuable in helping us to realize our strategic vision of developing Dominari into a full-serve, diversified financial services firm. They have each served in the Boardroom and held senior positions with multiple investment banks advising the C-Suite on numerous financing and strategic transactions. With a rich and detailed understanding of the capital markets and a vast network of industry relationships, I am confident they will be instrumental in taking Dominari to the next level. We are pleased to welcome Steve and Andre to the team."

Steve Kann

Mr. Kann has more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, buy and sell-side equity research, operations, marketing, consulting and has been a founder, advisor, agent, banker and investor in dozens of companies during his career. He has also served as a mentor for startup accelerators, AccelerateDC and Startup Grind NY.

Steve is a recognized expert in microcap stocks and has been interviewed by the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Times, the Washington Business Journal, Equities.com and many business podcasts. He has moderated and participated in investment panels at major conferences, including CES and CEA Innovate!

He was the co-founder and Editor of BullMarket.com's Bull Market Microcap Review, a top-performing subscription investment newsletter that provided commentary and analysis on under-followed microcap stocks. Subsequently, Steve served as a microcap equity analyst for Think20/20, an independent equities research firm. He is also the author of the Amazon #1 Best Seller, Microcap Magic: Why the biggest returns are in the stocks you've never heard of, published in 2015.

Mr. Kann has provided clients with top-tier advisory work, and some of his joint-venture partners have included, America Online, Metrocall (now USA Mobility), Ralph Edwards Productions (creator of classic TV shows Truth or Consequences and This Is Your Life) and many others.

Steve loves the entertainment business and served as Executive Producer of the feature film, Moving Target, in 1994 and advisor on the feature film, Checkout, in 2002. He is also part of a songwriting team with Justin Sheehy. The two have a catalog of 50 songs under their Jamsmack label. You can listen to some of the songs on: broadjam.com/jamsmack.

Mr. Kann holds a B.A. from George Mason University in Virginia, which he attended on a baseball scholarship.

Andre Peschong

Mr. Peschong has more than 25 years of corporate finance, investment banking, senior management, business development and capital markets experience. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Impossible Kicks, one of the largest brick and mortar sneaker resellers in the United States. He remains an active partner in Ocean Street Partners, a merchant banking and corporate advisory firm.

Prior to Ocean Street, he co-founded and served as managing partner of Bridgewater Capital Corporation, a corporate strategy and advisory firm focused on, capital formation and comprehensive business and revenue development for public and private companies across a range of industries from mobile and security to eCommerce, life sciences, healthcare and consumer products and services.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Peschong co-managed three investment funds, served as CEO of a consumer products company and was Chief Strategy Officer and a Board member of an adtech company that was subsequently sold to a larger player within the industry. He has authored and been quoted in articles on angel investing and the economy that have been published in Forbes, Businessweek, the New York Times and on Seeking Alpha.

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

