Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. and Dr. William Bongiorno Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Botoxia and Fillerama Education Discuss New Partnership in Interview

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces a new interview with Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CLOQ) ("The Company" or "CyberloQ") and Dr. William Bongiorno Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Botoxia and Fillerama Education to discuss how CLOQ will provide its CyberloQ Secure suite of services to protect the intellectual property and customers of Botoxia and Fillerama Education.

The full interview can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/EOPu-PdJs9k.

Dr. William Bongiorno, a 40+ year veteran in practice as a DDS, with a long history of multiple successful practices in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island, believes that including facial aesthetics is a smart choice to achieve ultimate client satisfaction and desired results in facial beautification. Dr. Bongiorno, a Fellow of the International College of Dentists (FICD), has moved thru career milestones that include sitting as one of the Committee Chairs of the Greater New York Dental Meeting, initiating an NYU outreach program bringing dentists to Nepal to treat the underprivileged, contributions to many publications, keynote speaker appearances, a called-on expert in forensics and more.

On why he chose CyberloQ, Dr. Bongiorno stated, "I saw how important security is because, as you know, HIPAA is a very serious thing, and it was meant mostly for delivering patients files from one doctor to the other and it morphed into something even more serious with many more things are attached to it. And I found that Chris's company is much more than just Cyber- Security. We have (through CLOQ), not only multifactorial authentication, but we also have geofencing, which is great for protecting our students and the tuition they invest. They know their personal information and the materials they purchased are protected.

Chris Jackson went on to say, "I think what's unique about this situation is in the payments gateway channel, we will be integrating our system in the background into an existing mobile application, whether it be for a bank, credit union or program manager/processor. Bill and his team are using the CyberloQ Mobile APP as the authentication key". So, we got together, had some meetings with Bill and his team, the Team had a specific set of parameters that they wanted to implement, and our development team, essentially, created individual silos, built them a database and we're securing it using the CyberloQ Secure APP system. This scenario has many multiple layers of authentication. As Bill talked about, certain customers are going to have different levels of authentication in real time to get access to different types of educational products. If you're interested in seeing how CyberloQ Secure may help protect your digital assets, simply visit our site and request a DEMO. www.cyberloq.com

About CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

CyberloQ is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC.QB under the ticker symbol, CLOQ.

CyberloQ has only one purpose: we efficiently and effectively secure access to our client's digital assets.

Our comprehensive solution - CyberloQ Secure - achieves this purpose by implementing an innovative Adaptive Trust Architecture. At the heart of this architecture is a proprietary Transaction Risk Assessment engine that leverages leading-edge Multi-Factor Authentication and Authorization (MFA) protocols to prevent fraudulent access to our client's online systems and the digital assets and sensitive information that they house.

CyberloQ Secure is delivered as a robust API for rapid, seamless integration into our client's existing systems. And the entire platform - our highly secure, highly elastic, highly scalable Adaptive Trust Architecture - is hosted in a flexible cloud-based Infrastructure Implementation.

About Botoxia and Fillerama

At Botoxia and Fillerama, our mission is to provide a comprehensive educational program for Botox, Fillers and Threads, with the aim of cultivating safe, skilled and knowledgeable practitioners in the field. We strive to equip our participants with the expertise and practical hands-on training necessary to deliver optimal outcomes while upholding the highest ethical standards. We seek to empower our students with the confidence and proficiency they need to excel in the art and science of facial rejuvenation.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@smallcapvoice

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Safe Harbor:

From time to time, the Company may issue news releases that contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material may contain statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. For those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statement provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any amendments thereto. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

The Company discourages any and all promotional activity by non-Company actors and encourages investors and potential investors to review the Company's public filings, its website and its press releases, and to discuss these matters with their personal legal and financial advisors. Non-Company newsletters/recommendations, websites or general stock symbols/classifications or other identifiers regarding our securities, whether positive or negative, should not be relied on because these items are simply opinions/policies of a third party. These third parties are, in many instances, paid by the publisher or other third parties and the Company believes that they profit from the publication of this literature and the results on the market. These materials should not be a substitute for investors' research and/or independent decision-making.

Contact Information:

CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

Chris Jackson

941.299.5221 Office

612.961.4536 Direct

chris@cyberloq.com

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com