Petalfast Partners With Halfpipe to Bring 'Affordable, Potent & Tasteful' Cannabis to California Consumers

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Petalfast, a leading national sales, marketing and distribution platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Halfpipe, a full suite of high-quality cannabis products made for affordability. Known for its premium, sun-grown cannabis products designed with the consumer's budget in mind, Halfpipe operates a comprehensive vertically integrated model that encompasses cultivation, manufacturing, retail and delivery services. This partnership marries Petalfast's robust marketing and distribution prowess with Halfpipe's commitment to quality and affordability.

Halfpipe's cultivation operations, nestled in the picturesque coastal region of Carpinteria, California, span an impressive 8 acres of flower canopy and 30 acres of outdoor canopy in Parlier, California, with the ability to add another 100 acres if needed. This facility is at the heart of Halfpipe's diverse portfolio of products, including flower, edibles, concentrates and vape pens. Currently, Halfpipe's products grace over 100 dispensaries throughout the state, a testament to their decades of agricultural expertise and dedication to environmental stewardship and consumer value.

"Halfpipe has distinguished themselves as a cornerstone of the sun-grown cannabis industry, backed by years of cultivation acumen and commercial savvy," said Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast. "Their expansive product range and unwavering commitment to making premium cannabis accessible align perfectly with our mission. We're excited to support Halfpipe's growth with our comprehensive sales strategies and marketing initiatives."

Since its inception in 2018, Halfpipe has continuously evolved to meet the needs of a broad consumer base. Their product line now includes high-potency vapes with ceramic cores for optimal temperature and taste, live resin cartridges prepared from flash-frozen buds and various flavors of vegan, gluten-free gummies. Additionally, Halfpipe offers a variety of concentrates, catering to traditional and exotic preferences.

"We aim to be a top 10 California cannabis brand, and to achieve that, we need to partner with top-tier talent. Petalfast is exactly the kind of organization that we strive to grow with, and we look forward to working together," says Rick Palmer, CEO of Halfpipe.

About Petalfast

Petalfast is a leading national sales, marketing and distribution platform for the cannabis industry. The Company represents emerging and established cannabis brands, selling into and through retail channels in California, Arizona and Massachusetts. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Lime, Seven Leaves, Bloom Brands, Solis, Humo and Yada Yada. Through its comprehensive agency of services, Petalfast provides brands with direct access to leading retailers, valuable feedback from buyers and the opportunity to gain market share. The Company is currently expanding its high-performing sales team and retail engagement services into additional legal cannabis markets throughout the United States.

