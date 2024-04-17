Sarama Resources Ltd.: Sarama Completes Second and Final Tranche of Placement

Funds raised will be used to sustain Sarama while it focuses on maximising value from its existing asset base in Burkina Faso, advancing potential opportunities outside Burkina Faso and to fund administration and general working capital costs.

Sarama issues ASX Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources Ltd ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) is pleased to report that on 17 April 2024, it completed the previously announced A$520,000 equity placement (the "Placement") (refer to Sarama news releases dated 18 December 2023 and 22 December 2023).

The second and final Tranche of the Placement raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$50,000 with the Company issuing 2,500,000 Chess Depository Instruments ("CDIs") at an issue price of A$0.02 per CDI to a director, Mr Andrew Dinning. The issuance of the CDIs to Mr Dinning was subject to shareholder approval, as required by the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") Listing Rules, which was obtained at a special meeting held on 11 April 2024. Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in 1 common share of the Company.

Tranche 1 of the Placement, completed on 22 December 2023, raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$470,000 with the Company issuing 6,000,000 common shares and 17,500,000 CDIs (the CDIs and together with the common shares, the "Securities") at an issue price of A$0.02 per Security.

Members of Sarama's Board and Management subscribed for an aggregate 6,250,000 CDls in the Placement.

Each of the directors and officers who participated in the Placement is a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of that term in Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Participation by them in the Placement is therefore a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. Pursuant to Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company was exempt from obtaining a formal valuation and minority approval of the Company's shareholders in respect of the Placement due to the fair market value of their participation being below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Company filed material change reports in respect of the Placement which detail the participation by directors and officers of the Company. The material change reports were filed less than 21 days prior to the completion of each tranche of the Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Placement in an expeditious manner. Each of the directors and officers who participated in the Placement are subject to an Exchange Hold period imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange on the CDIs issued to such persons. The Exchange Hold Period expires 4 months from the date of issue of the securities.

The common shares issued under the Placement are all subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Funds raised from the Placement will be used to sustain Sarama while it focuses on maximising value from its existing asset base in Burkina Faso, advancing potential opportunities outside Burkina Faso and to fund administration and general working capital costs. None of the proceeds from the Placement will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or persons conducting investor relations activities.

The Placement Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available.

Cleansing Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

The Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") restricts the offer for sale of securities without a disclosure document unless the relevant sale satisfies an exemption set out in section 708 or section 708A of the Corporations Act. The Australian and Securities Investments Commission Class Order [CO 14/827] ("Class Order") provides relief so that an offer of CDIs over underlying foreign securities is regulated as an offer of securities under the Corporations Act. The Company seeks to rely on an exemption in section 708A of the Corporations Act (as modified by the Class Order) with respect to any sale of the CDIs.

As required by section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act as modified by the Class Order, the Company gives notice that:

The CDIs were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with: the provisions of section 601CK of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and sections 674 and 674A of the Corporations Act. As at the date of this notice, there is no information, for the purposes of section 708A(7) and 708A(8): that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of: the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or the rights and liabilities attaching to the CDIs.

Where applicable, references in this notice to sections of the Corporations Act are to those sections as modified by the Class Order.

