HYCU, Inc.: HYCU® Has Been Recognized on the 2024 CRN® Storage 100 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Company Noted for Adapting to Rapidly Changing Storage Industry and Providing Ways to Better Extend and Manage Storage Resources Regardless of Location

Boston, Massachusetts, April 17, 2024, a leader in data protection as a service and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, included it on the 2024 Storage 100 list in the Data Recovery, Observability, and Resiliency category. HYCU was also profiled as one of the Top 40 Coolest Data Recovery, Observability and Resiliency Vendors of the CRN Storage 100.

CRN's annual Storage 100 list recognizes storage vendors that help channel partners stay ahead of the curve with transformative products and services.

CRN's editorial team selected the companies on this year's Storage 100 for their consistent dedication to advancing storage technology innovation and building strategic channel partnerships that strengthen their offerings in the market.

Solution providers rely on the Storage 100 as an invaluable resource when seeking vendors who understand partner needs in the complex storage market. Companies on the list are industry leaders in software-defined storage; data recovery, observability and resiliency; and storage components.

With more than 450 global partners across resell, distribution and service provider channels, HYCU works to overcome data protection challenges for on-premises, multicloud and SaaS platforms. The HYCU Global Partner Program, recently recognized by CRN as a 5-Star Partner Programfor the fourth year running, delivers technology innovation and services to address the most complex partner and partners' customer demands. Since the introduction of HYCU R-Cloud, partners and their customers have been able to benefit from R-Graph, the first visualization tool designed to help visualize a company's entire data estate including on-premises, public cloud, and SaaS data. HYCU R-Cloud is the industry's first cloud-native platform for data protection, recoverability, and visualization to provide enterprise-grade data protection for new data sources quickly and efficiently.

"As CRN has noted, the rapidly changing technology landscape requires the need to address data protection, recoverability and resiliency across on-premises, public cloud, and SaaS," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "Our partners look to us to drive technology solutions that can help them to visualize and protect all of their data as well as partner with them to be successful with cutting-edge partner program enhancements. We can't thank the editors and team at CRN enough for this latest acknowledgement. We are early into 2024 and this recognition is rewarding to all of us at HYCU that are focused on our partners and their customers' success."

"CRN's 2024 Storage 100 list spotlights vendors leading the industry in storage innovation with a strong focus on channel partnerships," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "We are pleased to recognize these trailblazers in storage and honor how their technology advancements pave the way to partner success across the channel."

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured online at www.crn.com/storage100.

For more information on the HYCU Global Partner Program, visit: Become a HYCU Partner, follow us on X, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company:LinkedIn , X , and Facebook

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Attachment