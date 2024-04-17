Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
WKN: A3D9TY | ISIN: US74365N2027 | Ticker-Symbol: MBP
München
17.04.24
08:04 Uhr
1,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
17.04.2024
122 Leser
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagenic Therapeutics' Innovative Peptide PT00114 to be Highlighted at Boston Summit

Chief Operating Officer to Present Key Advances at Peptide Therapeutics Summit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX), a pioneer in biopharmaceutical research, announced today that Dr. Andrew Slee, Chief Operating Officer, will present a talk on PT00114, the company's promising new drug candidate, at the Peptide Based Therapeutic Summit in Boston.

Titled "Novel Blood-Brain Barrier Penetrating Peptide: Opening New Doors in Neuro-Psychiatric Treatment," Dr. Slee's talk will focus on the groundbreaking structure of PT00114, designed to efficiently cross the blood-brain barrier and unlock new potential in treating serious neuro-psychiatric conditions. He will share compelling preclinical data and insights into the ongoing clinical safety trial that underline the therapeutic's efficacy and innovative approach.

Event Details:

Topic: Novel Blood-Brain Barrier Penetrating Peptide: Opening New Doors in Neuro-Psychiatric Treatment
Speaker: Dr. Andrew Slee, PhD, COO of Protagenic Therapeutics
Date & Time: 2:00 pm EST, April 23, 2024
Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport, Boston, MA
Talk Info: Speaker Agenda https://peptide-based-therapeutics-summit.com/speaker/andy-slee/

About the Peptide Based Therapeutics Summit:

This premier event is planned to gather industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in peptide therapy, focusing on enhancing drug design, delivery, and therapeutic efficacy across a variety of diseases. This inaugural summit will cover the latest strategies in improving oral bioavailability and targeted cellular delivery, critical in the next generation of peptide therapeutics.

About Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.:

Protagenic Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTIX) is committed to developing cutting-edge therapies that target stress-related neurological disorders such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and addiction, utilizing neuro-active peptides. PT00114, a synthetic peptide, represents a significant advancement in the field, mimicking the natural protective effects of the brain's TCAP peptide against stress-induced factors. Learn more at www.protagenic.com.

About PT00114:

PT00114 is a synthetic 41-amino-acid residue peptide based on the naturally occurring brain peptide TCAP. It offers a new approach to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, and related conditions by normalizing the levels of stress-induced neurochemicals and reducing cortisol production, thereby mitigating the physiological effects of stress.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Protagenic Therapeutics' operations and future results, including the efficacy and safety of PT00114. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Investors are advised to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date.

Company Contact:

Alexander K. Arrow, MD, CFA?Chief Financial Officer?Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. 149 Fifth Ave, Suite 500, New York, NY 10010. Tel: 213-260-4342?Email: alex.arrow@protagenic.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin M. Smith, President, PCG Advisory, Inc. 950 Third Avenue, Suite #2700, New York, NY 10022. Tel: 646-823-8656 Email: ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
