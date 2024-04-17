Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.04.2024
Ausbruch – startet jetzt die massive FDA-Rallye?
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902
17.04.2024
Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA (HEX.OL) was held today, 17 April 2024 in Ålesund, Norway. All proposals on the agenda, except for item 13.1 concerning Board proxy to issue shares for incentive purposes, were adopted as proposed. Complete minutes of the meeting are attached to this release and available on www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--minutes-of-annual-general-meeting,c3963087

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/3963087/ab687b9200fd8bbc.pdf

Hexagon Composites ASA - Minutes from AGM 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-minutes-of-annual-general-meeting-302119513.html

